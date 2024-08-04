Lanikai Canoe Club wins fifth straight state regatta

Hawaiian Canoe Club of Maui made the turn during the women’s junior event Saturday at the HCRA State Championship at Keehi Lagoon.

Lanikai Canoe Club coach Scott Freitas took a militaristic approach to Saturday’s state championship races: He called for all hands on deck, then leaned on his “special forces” to complete the club’s mission of claiming a fifth straight state crown.

Lanikai used a steady distribution of talent from its youth paddlers all the way through to its veteran ranks to rack up seven race wins, nine runner-up finishes and seven third-place results to best Hawaiian Canoe Club of Maui by a comfortable 68-point margin and claim its fifth consecutive Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta at Keehi Lagoon.

In addition to its five consecutive state regatta victories, Lanikai has also won 36 straight Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association competitions dating back to 2017. Lanikai and Hawaiian have dominated the state competition this century, combining to win 24 straight HCRA state championships.

“At the beginning of the season, I told everyone I’m gonna need them to be soldiers from the start of every regatta because we needed to qualify for as many events as possible,” Freitas said. “It was a club effort to get through the Oahu championships, but coming into states, I knew I needed my special forces to accumulate as many points as possible in every event. Once the masters events came up, that’s when we started moving, did the math, stayed consistent and fought valiantly.”

Lanikai, the six-time defending OHCRA champion, amassed 435 points to secure the AAAA Division (21-plus crews) title ahead of Hawaiian (367 points), the 38-time defending Maui County Hawaiian Canoe Association champion. OHCRA competitors Kailua (265 points), Hui Nalu (254 points) and Outrigger (158 points) finished third, fourth and sixth in the large-club division, while six-time defending Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a champion Manu O Ke Kai (216 points) finished fifth.

“Out of all the regattas, this was the biggest club effort we’ve ever had, because even though we didn’t win that many races, there was so much talent spread across all the events, and it was a true state championship,” Freitas said. “Hawaiian has been holding their dynasty forever, and we’re just trying to keep up with them. In all sports, everyone remembers the winner, nobody remembers the loser. So the target is going to be on our backs until we lose, and all streaks come to an end, so we’ll try to keep this going as long as we can.”

Through its first 17 races, Hawaiian built a 183-118 advantage over Lanikai, thanks to the collective effort of its keiki paddlers, who raced early in the regatta.

With 12 races to go, Lanikai leaned on back-to-back victories from its undefeated senior men’s and masters 60 women’s crews to post a 296-291 lead over Hawaiian; the green-and-white clad club would not relinquish the advantage.

With just six races left in the regatta, Lanikai had opened up its lead to 41 points over Hawaiian, and continued to tally enough points down the stretch to nail down the club win.

“We have a great coach and great program, so we counted on our masters men and women to bring us back against Hawaiian and make it happen again. We surged ahead at that point, and that’s what we do; it was great,” said Jennifer Fisher, who was part of the Lanikai masters 60 crew that finished its half-mile race in 4 minutes, 32.29 seconds to beat Lae‘ula O Kai (4:43.93) and Kailua (4:50.43).

Fisher was joined in the victorious canoe by Kelly Smith, Barrie Morgan, Denise Darval-Chang, Cindi Chess and Susan Butterbaugh.

Lanikai’s undefeated senior men’s crew of Nick Foti, Jordan Gomes, Aaron Norris, Raven Pokini, Igor Sobreira and Karel Tresnak Jr. blazed through its 1½-mile course in 11:12.12 and bested Outrigger (11:20.46) and Wailea (11:28.28) in one of the day’s marquee events.

Moku O Hawaii Outrigger Canoe Racing Association champion Kai ‘Ehitu (213 points) claimed the AAA Division (13-20 crews) ahead of fellow Big Island competitors Puna (191 points), Kai Opua (169 points) and Keaukaha (168 points).

Kawaihae (133 points) secured the AA Division (7-12 crews) crown, while Lahaina and Haleiwa Outrigger shared the A Division (1-6 crews entered) championship with 37 points apiece, ahead of a logjam of competitors that included Hanalei (35 points), Kai Oni and Hui Lanakila (34 points apiece) and Waimanalo (31 points).

More than 2,800 paddlers ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 70-and-older represented 57 clubs from six outrigger canoe paddling organizations in 44 races spanning from 1/4 to 1 1/2 miles.

Winning crews in each race earned 15 points, with 13 points going to second place, 12 for third and continuing in descending order with last place earning one point across the 14-lane field.

The scoring system rewarded clubs for consistently placing high and scoring points across the board, a “quality plus quantity” approach that Lanikai and Hawaiian – winners of 16 of the last 24 state titles – have mastered over the past quarter-century.

In 2013, Hawaiian went on a run of five consecutive state championships that rivaled its own streak of seven straight state crowns (2001-07) and Outrigger’s unprecedented nine championships in a row (1984-92). With the victory on Saturday, Lanikai joined the dynastic ranks.

“I’m so proud of our club, and Lanikai as well — they deserved this win and they’re just stacked with athletes!” said Hawaiian assistant coach Paul Lu‘uwai, who continues to guide the club’s stellar youth program. “We gave it our best shot, but they dominated the adult and masters races. Our club’s formula has been to come out strong with our kids, and we did that, and paddled as hard as we could. All the honor goes to Lanikai, and hopefully we represented our club and island well.”

Saturday’s competition served as the final event of the summer sprint-racing season before paddlers turn their attention to the long-distance campaign.

“We’re focusing now on Molokai,” Freitas said, referring to the Molokai Hoe and Na Wahine O Ke Kai long-distance championship races from Molokai to Oahu that haven’t run since 2019 due to ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The sprint season is over, so we’re going to concentrate on the distance season.”

—

2024 HCRA State Championship Regatta

Saturday

At Keehi Lagoon

Team Standings

Division AAAA

Lanikai Canoe Club 435

Hawaiian Canoe Club 367

Kailua Canoe Club 265

Hui Nalu Canoe Club 254

Manu O Ke Kai 216

Outrigger Canoe Club 158

Division AAA

Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 213

Puna Canoe Club 191

Kai Opua Canoe Club 169

Keaukaha Canoe Club 168

Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 155

Kihei Canoe Club 112

Wa’akapaemua 98

Lokahi 76

Division AA

Kawaihae Canoe Club 133

Leeward Kai Canoe Club 114

Waikiki Surf Club 111

Wailea 107

Lae’ula O Kai 98

Kilohana Hoe Waa 91

Healani Canoe Club 88

Kaneohe 78

Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 68

Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 65

Napili 61

Hui O Mana Ka Puuwai 53

‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 48

Na Kai Ewalu 44

New Hope Canoe Club 40

Keauhou Canoe Club 35

Lahui O Koolauloa 34

Division A

Hale’iwa Outrigger 37

Lahaina CC 37

Hanalei Canoe Club 35

Kai Oni Canoe Club 34

Hui Lanakila Canoe Club 34

Waimanalo Canoe Club 31

Kumulokahi-Elks 29

Keoua Honaunau Canoe Club 28

Kamehameha Canoe Club – Hilo 28

Kalihi Kai 27

Hui Wa’a ‘O Waiakea 24

Namolokama Canoe Club 23

Anuenue Canoe Club 19

Paddlers of Laka 14

Koa Kai Canoe Club 13

Waikiki Beach Boys 11

Na Wa’a Hanakahi 11

Waikoloa Canoe Club 8

Kamehameha 7

I Mua 7

Windward Kai 7

Hoemana 7

Waikiki Yacht Club 7

Molokai 6

Kamaha’o Canoe Club 5

Team Olelo 3

Individual Results

Women (70 Years)

1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Lita Blankenfeld, Mary Fern, Christie Gibson, Barbara Held, Lurline Mcgregor, Dee Sawyers) 4:45.51; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 4:50.35; 3. Wa’akapaemua 4:50.88; 4. Keauhou Canoe Club 5:01.04; 5. Kai Opua Canoe Club 5:02.96

Men (70 Years)

1. Waimanalo Canoe Club (Cam Cavasso, Glen Fujihara, Kapena Kim, Cormac O’Carroll, Dennis Sallas, Christian Smith) 4:08.99; 2. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:09.71; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:11.49; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:11.79; 4. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:13.10; 5. Kalihi Kai 4:17.23

Women (65 Years)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Lesline Conner, Kathy Erwin, Linda Fernandez, Vivian Griffin, Lois Hewlett, Carleen Ornellas) 4:39.44; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:43.61; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:46.84; 4. Kihei Canoe Club 4:48.69; 5. Wa’akapaemua 4:52.44

Men (65 Years)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Lance Anderson, Fred Delos Santos, Pat Erwin, Paul Hewlett, Kamoa Kalama, George Kane) 4:00.64; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:02.16; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:02.42; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:03.14; 5. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:03.72

Girls 12

1. Napili (Brienalynn-Amara Agamata, Kaiao Keahi, Ke’alohiau Medeiros-Criste Ng, Aleala Naki-Dapitan, Auli’i Tihada, Tevai Vasquez-Kuahuia) 2:17.83; 2. Kawaihae Canoe Club 2:19.97; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 2:23.01; 4. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 2:24.00; 5. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:24.96

Boys 12

1. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe (Kala Kaiminaauao, Pono Kaina, Kainoa Kennedy, Eli Krause-Louis, Kamealoha Sahut, La’akea Smith) 2:04.83; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 2:10.47; 3. Lae’ula O Kai 2:13.70; 4. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 2:14.48; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 2:15.14

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Duke Beltran, Ka’iwihokua Brummel, Tehya Dudoit, Lehiwa Lani-Montira, Likeke Palakiko, Lawakua So’o) 2:16.83; 2. Kilohana Hoe Waa 2:20.43; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:21.44; 4. Kawaihae Canoe Club 2:21.92; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 2:26.04

Girls 13

1. Kawaihae Canoe Club (Hulili Ah Lo, Zoe Carpio-Napoleon, Hali’a Drummundo, Maile Revilla, Lau’ae Silva, Sayuri Yamamoto) 2:09.21; 2. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 2:15.28; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 2:15.59; 4. Puna Canoe Club 2:15.87; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 2:16.71

Boys 13

1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Taven Ancog, La’akea Elaban-Manuwa, Noah Lopez, Preston Pullman, Quinn Sardine, Odin Smith) 1:58.43; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:03.67; 3. Waikiki Surf Club 2:05.08; 4. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 2:06.41; 5. Kaneohe 2:07.00

Girls 14

1. Kilohana Hoe Waa (Waianuhea Karratti, Mia Lee, Iliau Makua, Kyla Malama, Kahealani Puaoi-Perry, Tajayah Smith) 2:04.86; 2. Hawaiian Canoe Club 2:10.07; 3. Kai Opua Canoe Club 2:13.05; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 2:17.89; 5. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 2:18.81

Boys 14

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Matisse Coudrier, Christoph Gutierrez, Austin Holmquist, Anthony Klutz, Kj Place Iv, Nathan Stoutemyer) 1:52.60; 2. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 1:54.99; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 1:55.25; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 1:57.59; 5. Hawaiian Canoe Club 1:57.99

Women Novice “B”

1. Waikiki Surf Club (Sara Cashin, Caterina Cecchin, Waileia Defries, Edy Gawiran, Sierrah Teramura, Sarah Wyant) 2:12.86; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 2:13.80; 3. Kaneohe 2:14.26; 4. Lahaina CC 2:15.95; 5. Puna Canoe Club 2:16.45

Mixed Novice “B”

1. Kawaihae Canoe Club (Alina Abramovich, Eileen Lee, Kukila Lincoln, Michelle Murakane, David Silva, Dolan Takushi) 2:06.14; 2. Waimanalo Canoe Club 2:06.56; 3. New Hope Canoe Club 2:06.96; 4. Wailea 2:07.85; 5. Kaneohe 2:08.59

Men Novice “B”

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Josh Cornett, Ian Eveleth, Justin Harrer, Henry Hume, James Rotz, Matthew Sullivan) 1:50.15; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 1:50.72; 3. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 1:52.05; 4. Kawaihae Canoe Club 1:52.63; 5. Lokahi 1:53.51

Girls 15

1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Mikaela Benavides, Nanea Guarin, Mekia Kekona-Eaton, Opal Kenison, Maria Lopez, Kaheawai Sepulveda) 4:30.50; 2. Kilohana Hoe Waa 4:33.42; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:40.83; 4. Na Wa’a Hanakahi 4:43.34; 5. Kawaihae Canoe Club 4:44.54

Boys 15

1. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team (Jude Daniels, Tauarii Hing, Kala’e Ho, He’enalu Kaiawe-Zager, Oliver Powers, Tehaamana Tinao) 3:52.67; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:54.83; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 3:55.12; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:01.52; 5. Puna Canoe Club 4:03.46

Girls 16 & Under

1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Mikaela Benavides, Nevaeh Howard, Mekia Kekona-Eaton, Opal Kenison, Kaheawai Sepulveda, Hi’ipoi Starbuck) 4:27.85; 2. Kilohana Hoe Waa 4:34.27; 3. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:35.48; 4. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:36.03; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:39.36

Boys 16 & Under

1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Jack Donnelly, Jacob El Hajji, Tripp Lee III, La’au Peloso, Toa Pere, Owen Williams) 3:55.36; 2. Puna Canoe Club 3:56.03; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 3:56.44; 4. Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe 3:57.56; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:59.37

Girls 18 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Sophia Giambelluca, Peaches Kay, Keona Klutz, Tabitha Mansell, Alohilani Morris, Ava Voss) 4:31.23; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:33.75; 3. Kilohana Hoe Waa 4:38.19; 4. Keaukaha Canoe Club 4:38.41; 5. Lae’ula O Kai 4:40.09

Boys 18 & Under

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Abhi Erukulapati, Castle Foti, Jaemon Foti, Luc Lambert, Kepler Pharaon, Quinlan Pharaon) 3:38.86; 2. Keaukaha Canoe Club 3:42.22; 3. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 3:44.43; 4. Hui O Mana Ka Puuwai 3:46.74; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 3:56.31

Mixed Boys And Girls (18)

1. Lokahi (Hi’iaka Aipia White Eagle, Koa Arroyo, Dan Jean-Baptiste, Logan Ledesma, Lexy Saena, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:04.62; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:07.53; 3. Hui O Mana Ka Puuwai 4:08.49; 4. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 4:13.18; 5. Waikiki Surf Club 4:13.66

Women Novice “A”

1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Erica Gale, Brienna Gomes, Pualei Harold, Kennadee Keiser, Christiane Keyhani, Marlene Pacheco) 4:20.38; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:22.75; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:25.28; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 4:29.82; 5. Puna Canoe Club 4:33.13

Men Novice “A”

1. Kai Opua Canoe Club (Shayden Alani, Kyle Curran, Kevin Davis, Riley Decker, Ka’imina’auao Medina, Connor Varney) 3:40.87; 2. Kai Oni Canoe Club 3:45.50; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:46.95; 4. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 3:48.28; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 3:49.81

Women Freshmen

1. Kai Opua Canoe Club (Liana Carson, Riley Davis, Melanie Kelekolio, Miranda Villegas-Bass, Bree Wee, Leah Winkler) 4:12.58; 2. Kawaihae Canoe Club 4:13.06; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:18.84; 4. Waikiki Surf Club 4:21.00; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:23.04

Men Freshmen

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Ryan Dolan, Johnny Farfan, Nick Foti, Alakai Freitas, Jordan Gomes, Igor Sobreira) 3:26.31; 2. Keaukaha Canoe Club 3:28.77; 3. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 3:29.13; 4. Wailea 3:31.52; 5. Hanalei Canoe Club 3:32.19

Women Sophomore

1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Kaimanamalie Brummel, Kristin Drost, Lisa Fanning, Kaulu Luuwai, Tina Myers, Kelsey Nae’ole) 4:08.44; 2. Kawaihae Canoe Club 4:19.58; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:22.51; 4. Kihei Canoe Club 4:22.80; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:23.88

Men Sophomore

1. Wailea (Kekoa Cramer, Dane Dudoit, Tristo Kaho’okele-Santos, J.R. Rios, Nalu Sampson, Kekoa Kaho’okele Santos) 3:31.25; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:31.45; 3. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 3:33.08; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:40.74; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:42.19

Women Junior

1. Kai Opua Canoe Club (Danielle Benke, Liana Carson, Corrine Convery, Melanie Kelekolio, Sydney Kramer, Miranda Villegas-Bass) 9:11.27; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 9:15.04; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 9:23.88; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 9:26.59; 5. Puna Canoe Club 9:29.90

Men Junior

1. Keaukaha Canoe Club (Rusty Crabbe, Kama Leeloy, Jose Lizardi, Tyler Makaiwi, Mario Mausio, Robert Whitney Jr.) 7:25.21; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 7:27.09; 3. Wailea 7:39.62; 4. Hanalei Canoe Club 7:42.77; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 7:54.99

Women Senior

1. Hawaiian Canoe Club (Kaimanamalie Brummel, Kristin Drost, Lisa Fanning, Kaulu Luuwai, Tina Myers, Kelsey Nae’ole) 13:20.75; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 13:31.06; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 13:39.98; 4. Waikiki Surf Club 14:01.19; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 14:04.03

Men Senior

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Nick Foti, Jordan Gomes, Aaron Norris, Raven Pokini, Igor Sobreira, Karel Tresnak Jr.) 11:14.12; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club 11:20.46; 3. Wailea 11:28.28; 4. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 12:03.13; 5. Kamehameha Canoe Club – Hilo 13:07.76

Woman Masters (60 Years)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Susan Butterbaugh, Cindi Chess, Denise Darval-Chang, Jennifer Fisher, Barrie Morgan, Kelly Smith) 4:32.29; 2. Lae’ula O Kai 4:43.93; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 4:50.43; 4. Puna Canoe Club 4:55.66; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:58.45

Men Masters (60 Years)

1. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team (Hunter O’Dean Anderson, Michael Andrade, Bruce Johnston Ayau, Jun Balanga Jr., Steve Blyth, Troy Parker-Bailey) 3:49.89; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 3:50.61; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:52.06; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 3:54.19; 5. Outrigger Canoe Club 4:01.44

Women Golden Masters (55)

1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Robin Aipa-Nagami, Melanie Bailey, Susan Butterbaugh, Robin Cooper, Pauahi Ioane, Miche Rainville) 4:27.80; 2. Kailua Canoe Club 4:31.50; 3. Kihei Canoe Club 4:36.82; 4. Puna Canoe Club 40:40.27; 5. Kai Opua Canoe Club 4:43.59

Men Golden Masters (55)

1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Sam Keliihoomalu, Jeff Krauss, Brian Ku, Louie Mendonca, Tagi Paaga Jr., Patrick Wong) 3:45.32; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:46.86; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 3:48.72; 4. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 3:50.20; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 3:59.15

Senior Women Masters (50)

1. Kailua Canoe Club (Worreen Hamocon, Arlene Holzman, Ginger Lockette, Nicole Mahoe, Laurie Rubie, Madie Terry) 4:24.21; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:24.72; 3. Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:30.90; 4. Hawaiian Canoe Club 4:34.09; 5. Lae’ula O Kai 4:41.73

Senior Men Masters (50)

1. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team (Bruce Johnston Ayau, Jerry Bess, Jason Hauanio, Eddie Hayward, Sean Kaawa, Patrick Von) 3:29.87; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:30.14; 3. Kailua Canoe Club 3:30.32; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 3:39.42; 5. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 3:42.16

Women Open Four

1. Namolokama Canoe Club (Ella Beck, Whitney Beck, Kristin Foster, Alana Goo-Frazier) 4:36.74; 2. Puna Canoe Club 4:41.78; 3. Kamehameha Canoe Club – Hilo 4:45.64; 4. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 4:46.85; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:49.54

Men Open Four

1. Puna Canoe Club (Jonah Kalima, Neemia Pola, Kekoa Sumera-Lee, Kenui Viveiros) 3:53.93; 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 3:54.72; 3. Keoua Honaunau Canoe Club 3:56.75; 4. Napili 3:58.24; 5. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:58.97

Mixed Masters (55)

1. Kai Opua Canoe Club (Nicki Lacey-Enos, David Old, Ellie Sumic, Mesepa Tanoai, Kerri Tobin, Cheryl Villegas) 4:03.68; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 4:10.69; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:12.22; 4. Kihei Canoe Club 4:18.90; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 4:20.78

Mixed Masters (40)

1. Healani Canoe Club (Violet Carrillo, Dondi Dawson, Andrew Fessenden, Mahoe Haia, Celeste Paiaina, Makaniokealoha Stanley) 3:51.80; 2. Puna Canoe Club 3:55.45; 3. Hawaiian Canoe Club 3:58.74; 4. Kailua Canoe Club 3:59.33; 5. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team 4:00.81

Mixed Men And Women

1. Kilohana Hoe Waa (Kaysen Apilado, Mahealani Botelho, Malu Kaawa, Mehana Leafchild, Kahiau Makua, Kaina Makua) 3:57.94; 2. Wailea 4:01.48; 3. Puna Canoe Club 4:04.30; 4. Kaneohe 4:06.39; 5. Koa Kai Canoe Club 4:06.89

Women Masters (40)

1. Healani Canoe Club (Corrie Agon, Kelly Allen, Violet Carrillo, Dondi Dawson, Alexia Lopez-Savage, Celeste Paiaina) 4:16.20; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 4:24.46; 3. Puna Canoe Club 4:24.82; 4. Kawaihae Canoe Club 4:26.90; 5. Kailua Canoe Club 4:28.45

Men Masters (40)

1. Kai ‘Ehitu Outrigger Team (Nathan Grocholski, Jason Hauanio, Eddie Hayward, Sean Kaawa, Joel Noa, Jimmer Tan) 3:41.32; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:41.55; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club 3:43.74; 4. Healani Canoe Club 3:44.47; 5. Wailea 3:44.87