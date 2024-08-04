Lanikai Canoe Club wins fifth straight state regatta
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian Canoe Club celebrates a win in the women’s sophomore event. Crew members included Kristin Drost, left, Kaimana Brummel, Kelsie Naeole and Tina Myers.
Keaukaha Canoe Club makes a turn on way to winning the junior men’s race.
Hawaiian Canoe Club makes a turn.
Hawaiian Canoe Club of Maui made the turn during the women’s junior event Saturday at the HCRA State Championship at Keehi Lagoon.
The men’s sophomore race started during the HCRA State Championship at Keehi Lagoon on Saturday