Hawaii running back Landon Sims picked up some “Nasti” tips and receiver/returner Tylan Hines was given “Mighty” advice in a football afternoon of 11-on-11 scrimmaging and no-autopsy, no-foul collision drills.

“It was good to get the physicality going,” coach Timmy Chang said of Saturday’s 10th practice of the Rainbow Warriors’ training camp.

The Warriors open the season against Delaware State on Aug. 24 at the TC Ching Complex. But the Aug. 31 game against UCLA was used as the practice template to end the Warriors’ second week of camp. Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. start of practice mirrored the kickoff time for the UCLA game.

In SPF-75 conditions, Sims and Hines were among the standouts in a 70-play scrimmage. Sims capped the opening drive with a 29-yard counter run for a touchdown. Sims juked a defender before stretching across the goal line.

“One on one in the hole, made him miss, and dived to the pylon,” Sims said. “It was a great play thanks to the big guys up front. These (O-linemen) are my best friends on and off the field. They’d fall on a grenade for me, and I’d do the same.”

Sims, quarterback Brayden Schager and other backfield players often treat the blockers to meals and invite them to golf outings. “I try to take them to Koa Pancake House,” Sims said.

During the situational scrimmage, Sims showed the blocking skills he honed from hours of workouts and by studying video of former UH running back Nate “Nasti” Ilaoa.

“You see how successful we are in our pass game,” Sims said. “Historically, we’ve been helped by that sixth ‘lineman’ in the backfield with the run-and-shoot. We watched a lot of film of the former players. I watched a lot of Nate Ilaoa. Obviously, I’m not quite that big or strong.”

Sims, who is 6 feet 3 and 220 pounds, has gained 23 pounds through strength training and a five-meal-a-day diet. “I find a diet a lot harder than lifting,” Sims said. “You have to be accountable for five meals out of the day. You can’t skip a meal.”

Sims, who can back-squat 450 pounds, shadow blocks away from the field. “It’s just time and experience,” Sims said of blocking. “You’ve got to do it 10,000 times to master it. My first time playing at all was on special teams. I was able to transfer that knowledge to blocking in the backfield. It’s a lot of repetition, and then getting to know your opponents’ tendencies. That’s how I get my playing time because I’m very consistent with the pass pro.”

Two years ago, Hines had a breakout freshman season as a running back. But he was limited to four games last season because of an injury. This year, he has moved to wideout and expanded his role on returns. He had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Saturday. “I’m feeling more confident, trusting myself, and thinking about scoring all the time,” Hines said,

After the practice, a pair of No. 2s — Hines and former UH returner/receiver Chad “Mighty Mouse” Owens — met. Owens, who was inducted into the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame this summer, offered suggestions on tracking and using only his hands — not his body — to secure kicks and passes.

“Little tips to help me elevate my game,” Hines said of the meeting.

It was another impressive practice for Schager, who stretched defenses with long passes that have come to be known as “Schager Bombs.”

“It feels good to get the connection back with the guys,” Schager said. “I feel we’re moving in the right direction.”

Chang, who also serves as the offensive play-caller, and quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison will reset the practice load this week. Schager will take twice as many snaps during passing and team drills. Jake Farrell, John-Keawe Sagapolutele and Micah Alejado are competing for the No. 2 quarterback’s job. Caleb Freeman, who transferred from Mary Hardin-Baylor last week, will help run the scout offense.

But the competition — and reps — will be open at the four receiver positions. On Saturday, slotback Nick Cenacle scored on a 69-yard, catch-and-dash play. “Make the plays that come to us,” Cenacle said.

Under receivers coach Jared Ursua, newcomers Spencer Curtis and Jarvis “Dino” Heimuli have been given as many reps as the more experienced players. “We’re all accepting,” Cenacle said. “Everyone who comes in is welcomed with open arms. I’m from Canada, and they accepted me. It’s a nice atmosphere.”

But the politeness was curbed during the 9-on-9 drills in which the receivers and cornerbacks were not used. The format was set up for tough running, hard hits and a battle in the trenches.

“It’s good to have the O-line and the D-line going at it,” Schager said. “That’s football. That’s what you need. It’s good to get a little chippy from time to time and let the pads pop. Today was as close to a game atmosphere as we’ve had (in camp). We’re ready to go. We’re ready to play some football.”