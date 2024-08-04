Signs of Hawaiian Life – August 4, 2024

Honolulu resident Karen Liliker attended 2023 Fort Novosel Freedom Fest in Enterprise, Ala., and saw a reminder of home, the Kona Ice truck. Photo by Teresa Mauldin.

Vijay Chandnani traveled from Honolulu to Fremantle, Australia, and was surprised to come across Ohana Acai Bar. Photo by Fahad Bangash.

Derrick Urabe of Honolulu was inspired to flash a shaka at Nalu Nani, which offers not just a Hawaiian cafe and bar, but a karaoke and snack bar as well in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Kathryn Yomono.

