Letter: Dems must cease support of all Israeli aggression

After Israel killed a key Palestinian negotiator, making clear to the world it is not interested in a cease-fire, I will find it hard to vote Democrat unless Joe Biden changes his support of Israel policy and Kamala Harris makes clear in words, not tones, her change from the current Biden policy.

For example, Iron Dome weaponry and other defensive materiel can continue to flow. Bombs and other offensive materiel must not. Also, the U.S. will be there for Israel’s defense, but it will not be there for aggression.

Wendy Pollitt

Kaneohe

