Letter: Hawaii can teach world about racial acceptance

Donald Trump has tried to make Kamala Harris’ ethnic identity an issue. Does she identity as Black or Indian? Can’t she identify as both?

In Hawaii we commonly use the term “hapa” to identity such individuals, and for the most part the term carries no negative connotations. It’s just a factual description.

Princess Kaiulani was hapa and it seemingly made little or no difference to the Native Hawaiians or whites. Isn’t this another gift Hawaii can offer the world besides our value and lifestyle of aloha? What matters most is the type of person you are, not where you are from or what race or races you identify with.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter