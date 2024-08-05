Letter: One simple strategy to defeat Trump in debate

Monday, August 5, 2024
President Joe Biden’s debacle at the June debate rests on the searing six days of preparation when he was overwhelmed with information by his staff.
Should there be a September debate, Vice President Kamala Harris’ presence requires zero preparation. In response to all questions asked by the moderators, her reply should be this: “Ex-President Donald Trump’s conviction as a felon is not the result of vengeful Democrats or New Yorkers. The judgment was rendered by 12 American citizens.” Rinse and repeat.
Bill Lofquist
Makiki
