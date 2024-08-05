Letter: One simple strategy to defeat Trump in debate

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

President Joe Biden’s debacle at the June debate rests on the searing six days of preparation when he was overwhelmed with information by his staff.

Should there be a September debate, Vice President Kamala Harris’ presence requires zero preparation. In response to all questions asked by the moderators, her reply should be this: “Ex-President Donald Trump’s conviction as a felon is not the result of vengeful Democrats or New Yorkers. The judgment was rendered by 12 American citizens.” Rinse and repeat.

Bill Lofquist

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter