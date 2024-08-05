Letter: Trailer parks might be answer for Maui housing

I don’t live on Maui but have visited the island and Lahaina many times. I have sympathy for those who lost their homes and sources of employment. However, the money earned from short-term rentals is substantial for the Maui economy. There are many ways to solve the housing problem.

Why haven’t trailer parks been established? They could have been sourced and built in a few weeks at a fraction of the cost of housing in hotels. To put it in simpler terms: For years Maui has feasted on the golden eggs of tourism; now you want to kill the goose that is laying them?

Ed Keough

Aiea

