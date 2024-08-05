Off the news: Be wary as students head back to school

Monday, August 5, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
As parents and guardians of public school students know, today is back-to-school day after the summer break. Morning motorists, too, surely noticed the crowded highways and byways.
The added congestion should prompt everyone to factor in extra minutes to their commute times. Drivers need to be extra careful around school zones: heed speed limits and watch out for keiki. Pedestrians, do your part in staying safe and stay alert.