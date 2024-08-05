Off the news: Temporary Hilo homeless camp relocated

A quickly raised tent camp established in downtown Hilo for about 40 people who had been sheltering in or near a stormwater channel has been closed. Its opening on July 5 had caused consternation among nearby business owners, with reports of open drug use, confrontations and lack of security among the complaints.

A Salvation Army-run overnight shelter soon to open was thought to be the next destination for those at the camp — but instead, Hawaii County has set up a secured, fenced tent camp near the airport for 15 remaining people who have agreed to seek services. The location, on private property, is available to the county through 2024.