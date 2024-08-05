Biological aging rates higher in Native Hawaiians, UH study finds
A recent study conducted at the University of Hawaii, above, which was headed by Alika Maunakea, also found that living in adverse environments, such as a neighborhood with low socioeconomic status, appears to be associated with accelerated biological aging.
The aging study’s lead author is a Native Hawaiian professor of epigenetics and health disparities researcher at the University of Hawaii at Manoa John A. Burns School of Medicine