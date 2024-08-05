Laloulu’s homer carries Maui Little League

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Evan Tavares pitched a two-hitter with no walks and 14 strikeouts as Central East Maui beat Sacramento (Northern California) 2-0 on Sunday at the Little League 12-U West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif.

Tavares threw 68 of his 84 pitches for strikes.

Kanon Nakama singled in Tavares in the top of the first inning and Gabriel Laloulu homered in the fifth for Central East Maui (1-0).

Central East Maui will face Eastvale (Southern California) on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.