Scoreboard – August 5, 2024

Monday, August 5, 2024
No local sporting events scheduled
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONALS
At San Bernardino, Calif.
12U West Regional
Sunday
Game 1: Central East Maui 2,
Sacramento (Calif.) 0
W—Evan Tavares.
CEM leading hitters—Tavares 2-2;
Gabriel Laloulu HR.
Game 2: Southern Calif. 4, Arizona 0
Game 3: Northern Calif. vs. Arizona, noon, ESPN+
Tuesday
Game 4: Central East Maui vs.
Southern Calif., 11 a.m., ESPN
Wednesday
Game 5: Winner of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4, 3 p.m., ESPN
Friday
Championship: Winner of game 4 vs. Winner of game 5, 3 p.m., ESPN
Winner goes to Little League World
Series
Cal Ripken
9-U World Series
At Florence, Ala.
Central Oahu 11, Mount Olive (N.J.) 6
W—Baron Lopez
Central Oahu leading hitters—Kolten Ka‘ai 2-3; Lopez 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Blake Souza 2 RBIs; Knoxin Reyes 2-4;
Kaizen Perbera 2-3, 2 runs.
Notes: Central Oahu took the lead with a six-run top of the sixth inning. Central Oahu (1-0) will play Florence Red (Ala.) today at 1 p.m. (HST)
11-U World Series
Florence Red (Ala.) 4,
Manoa Youth Baseball 3, 8 inn.
Manoa Youth Baseball leading
hitters—Alex Iwane 3-3, 2 runs; Jett Inoue 2-3, 2b.
Note: Manoa Youth Baseball (0-1) will play Union City (N.C.) today at 8 a.m. (HST)