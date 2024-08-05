Scoreboard – August 5, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

TUESDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONALS

At San Bernardino, Calif.

12U West Regional

Sunday

Game 1: Central East Maui 2,

Sacramento (Calif.) 0

W—Evan Tavares.

CEM leading hitters—Tavares 2-2;

Gabriel Laloulu HR.

Game 2: Southern Calif. 4, Arizona 0

Today

Game 3: Northern Calif. vs. Arizona, noon, ESPN+

Tuesday

Game 4: Central East Maui vs.

Southern Calif., 11 a.m., ESPN

Wednesday

Game 5: Winner of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4, 3 p.m., ESPN

Friday

Championship: Winner of game 4 vs. Winner of game 5, 3 p.m., ESPN

Winner goes to Little League World

Series

Cal Ripken

9-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Sunday

Central Oahu 11, Mount Olive (N.J.) 6

W—Baron Lopez

Central Oahu leading hitters—Kolten Ka‘ai 2-3; Lopez 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Blake Souza 2 RBIs; Knoxin Reyes 2-4;

Kaizen Perbera 2-3, 2 runs.

Notes: Central Oahu took the lead with a six-run top of the sixth inning. Central Oahu (1-0) will play Florence Red (Ala.) today at 1 p.m. (HST)

11-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Sunday

Florence Red (Ala.) 4,

Manoa Youth Baseball 3, 8 inn.

Manoa Youth Baseball leading

hitters—Alex Iwane 3-3, 2 runs; Jett Inoue 2-3, 2b.

Note: Manoa Youth Baseball (0-1) will play Union City (N.C.) today at 8 a.m. (HST)