Letter: A Harris-Obama ticket would be unbeatable

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential campaign rally on Tuesday at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta.

If this was a perfect world we would have Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris both on the same ticket running for our top positions of president and vice president. My problem is, who would be president? I think Harris should be on top because of her present position. I believe this is a package that would not be able to be defeated by Donald Trump. We cannot afford to have four years of lying and discord from him.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter