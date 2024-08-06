Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: A Harris-Obama ticket would be unbeatable

Today Updated 12:15 a.m.

USA TODAY NETWORK Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential campaign rally on Tuesday at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta.

USA TODAY NETWORK

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a presidential campaign rally on Tuesday at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta.