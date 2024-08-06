Letter: Harris’ recent treatment of Netanyahu is telling

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speak the media prior to Netanyahu’s address the U.S. Congress on July 24.

If anyone wants to know how presidential aspirant Kamala Harris will govern on foreign policy, one only needs to observe her treatment of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the U.S. in July. Neither Harris nor Joe Biden would welcome our No. 1 ally in the Middle East at the airport, a common courtesy among heads of state.

Netanyahu gave a speech to Congress, but Harris decided that a trip to an all-Black sorority was much more important. In a speech given shorty after her meeting with Netanyahu, Harris said she had told him “there is a deal on the table for a cease-fire and a hostage deal” and “it is time to get this deal done.”

It seems Harris’ “foreign policy” is the same as Biden’s: Appease those who intend to destroy Israel and make good on their promise of “from the river to the sea.”

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

