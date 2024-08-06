Letter: Navy, government jobs too important to dismiss

Members of the Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 take part in an activation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, in 2023.

The authors of a recent column are stunningly uninformed and naive (“UH must cut ties with the U.S. Navy, Israel,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 23). They are passionately supporting an Islamic cause featuring a demonstrated terrorist organization, Hamas, while trying to separate themselves from the U.S. Navy. This suggests they want to also disassociate themselves from the Department of Defense and the U.S. government.

I guess it would be pointless to try to understand and explain their logic. Would the hidden agenda be to banish 25,000 Navy personnel and 10,000 civilian jobs that are a core of U.S. defense against all enemies in the Pacific and Hawaii’s economy? It’s like the tail wagging the dog.

Toby Rushforth

Kaneohe

