Letter: Social Security, Medicare are key election issues

The issue of solvency of Social Security and Medicare programs must be addressed by the candidates for president of the U.S.

President Joe Biden’s administration calls for payroll tax hikes on high- income earners to maintain the benefits. Donald Trump should share his thoughts on how to keep these programs going at 100% of what was promised to retiring and retired workers. The polls show seniors overwhelmingly support the current administration’s agenda. Middle-aged adults are beginning to see the benefits of keeping these programs going as promised. Young people should care about these programs because eventually they, too, will be relying on them.

A vote for Trump is a vote to make significant cuts and changes to these programs. These programs deserve to have the full support of the people who are now relying on them or will be in the future.

Stuart Shimazu

Diamond Head

