A Philippine Marine hops over a wall at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on the morning of July 27 during RIMPAC as part of a simulated battle in which an international force is fighting to retake a town from enemy forces.

There are many reminders that international relationships are key. The weekend rescues of Americans unjustly jailed in Russia through a multilateral deal was one. Here, last week’s completion of the biennial Rim of the Pacific naval exercises was certainly another.

Forces from 29 nations all contended with their own military and political realities: Understanding them, and working within them, is key to success.

RIMPAC critics, who argue that the exercise stokes international tensions, add another dimension. That debate, too, probably needs to happen at least every two years.