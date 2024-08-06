Just peachy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Peaches elevate this coleslaw over the typical version in a number of ways.

Using ripe but firm peaches imparts an aroma noticeable with the first bite. The sweetness and softness of this summer fruit provide a contrast to the taste and crisp texture of the vegetables.

Lastly, the colors in this salad provide a feast for the eyes.

A Peachy Coleslaw

Ingredients:

• 2 cups green cabbage, thinly sliced

• 2 cups red cabbage, thinly sliced

• 1 cup sliced celery, 1/2-inch thick

• 1 cup julienned carrots

• 1 cup julienned jicama

• 2-3 peaches, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

Ingredients for dressing:

• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plain (or vegan substitute)

• 2 tablespoons sour cream (or vegan substitute)

• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 cup honey

• 1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 tablespoon Thai sweet chile sauce

• 2 tablespoons fresh mint, thinly sliced

Directions:

Soak green cabbage in an ice bath 5 minutes; drain well. Soak red cabbage in the same water 5 minutes to prevent bleeding in the salad; drain well. Use a clean kitchen towel to absorb more moisture from the cabbages, then put both into a large bowl.

Add remaining prepared vegetables, but not the peaches, and mix just enough to distribute all ingredients evenly.

To make the dressing, mix yogurt, sour cream, vinegar and lemon juice in a small bow or jar. Stir in honey. Taste, adding more honey if needed; dressing should not be too tart, but not sweet.

Add salt and mix, then add chile sauce. Taste again, adjusting for balance. Shake or blend well.

Add mint and then mix well.

Add half the dressing to the vegetables and toss lightly. Add peaches and more dressing. Mix gently. Taste; add a pinch of salt before adding more dressing, if needed. Salad should not be drenched in dressing. Mix so peach pieces are distributed throughout.

Serves 6-8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 8 servings and half of the dressing recipe): 80 calories, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 2 mg cholesterol,

225 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 2 g protein. Approximate nutrient analysis per 2 tablespoons: 45 calories, 1 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.