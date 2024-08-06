Meaty meals

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Whether you prefer prime rib, wagyu or filets, check out these protein-packed options:

‘Prime’ time

The Prime Rib Club (1115 Bethel St.) is Honolulu’s newest pop-up. The experience currently costs $128 per person (including tax and gratuity) and comprises a salad (seasonal local greens and house papaya seed dressing), slow-roasted prime rib with potato puree, creamed spinach, hurricane corn, shokupan, horseradish and au jus; and Asato Family Shop’s frozen custard with “old fashioned” caramel, toffee crunch, orange whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

The pop-ups are scheduled every two weeks; the next available ones are on Sept. 1 and 15.

Visit theprimeribclub.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@theprimeribclub).

A hidden omakase

Located within Buho Cantina y Cocina, Sushi Fukurou (2250 Kalakaua Ave.) recently launched its summer omakase. It’s $90 for 13 courses; two seatings are available (5:30 and 7:45 p.m.) Tuesdays-Fridays.

Highlights from the new menu include chilled somen noodles served in an ice bowl, uni tostadas, sashimi with caviar and A5 wagyu taco-style hand rolls. The hand roll was my favorite bite.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@sushifukurou).

A ‘lux’ experience

In partnership with chef Tyler Florence, Miller & Lux Hualalai (72-100 Kaupulehu Drive) opened last December at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. The American steakhouse features the best cuts of beef, seafood and locally sourced produce.

Highlights include signature Miller & Lux dishes like the tableside Caesar salad for two ($27), French Dover sole ($114) that’s finished tableside, cowboy rib-eye ($205) and hand-chopped steak tartare ($32) featuring Big Island beef.

The tableside bananas Foster for two ($45) — complete with vanilla bean gelato, macadamia nut brittle and banana bread — is a must.

Call 808-325-8000 or visit fourseasons.com/hualalai/dining/restaurants/miller-and-lux.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).