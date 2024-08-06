Plum perfect

At just 15 months old, my daughter has already developed quite the palate — solely because my husband and I are too lazy to prep and puree separate meals and instead give her whatever we’re eating. She especially loves Greek and Mediterranean food, and recently started enjoying spicy ahi poke bowls, which is great, but it also means I have to share.

So, food is not an issue when picking a place to dine out. Rather, we take into account what else is around. Grassy areas and stores are a plus because they give us something to do while we’re waiting for our table or walking off our meal. It’s why Manoa Marketplace was such a draw — shoutout to whoever integrated that jungle gym as part of the renovation — and why we chose Little Plum for our recent family outing.

It’s Asian fusion at its finest, complete with beautiful Japanese-style decor and sleek wood furniture in a semi-industrial space. And the service was top-notch; honestly, the best I’ve experienced in recent memory. The waitstaff was attentive, but not oppressively so, and it warmed my heart to watch them treat every person with kindness and respect.

Seeing we had a toddler in tow, they set us up with an origami book and paper (the good kind, not the flimsy single-color kind) and kid-sized utensils (even keiki chopsticks).

I could wax on about the service at Little Plum, but you’re here for the food.

To start, I love it when a menu is straightforward and simple. It means using less brainpower to determine what I want to eat, and I’ve also found that a small-but-concise menu means anything you order will be good. And my findings were correct.

For appetizers, we chose the kalbi shortrib bao ($14, two pieces) that came with kimchi and sesame mayo. The savory meat was tender and the kimchi added an acidity that balanced each bite. I wasn’t surprised that my daughter ate nearly all of the kalbi shortrib. I also wasn’t surprised that she devoured the ginger scallion rice bowl ($19) that’s served with tofu, choy sum and pickles. It was a Japanese-style fried rice with mushrooms. Each kernel was saturated with umami goodness.

My husband and I opted for the teishoku menus; he got the kimchi rib-eye ($37) and I got the beef cheek stew ($32) with blistered tomatoes and seasonal veggies. The sets came with miso soup, tsukemono, namul and rice, which were great accompaniments to the main dishes.

The beef cheek was reminiscent of beef stew, and the cubes of kalo instead of potato were a nice local touch. Our daughter loved both proteins, even making short work of the kimchi relish and gochujang in the rib-eye.

And then there’s dessert. Two options graced the menu: lilikoi orange pudding ($11) with whipped haupia and toasted coconut, and a mochi churro ($11) made with kinako and served with a light anglaise — the perfect combo of crunchy and chewy.

The menu stated that Little Plum dedicates all of its dessert proceeds to the culinary team, so you can feel good ordering a sweet treat.

By the end of the meal, our daughter’s plate was empty, save for a handful of the Cheerios we’d brought in case the food didn’t come out quickly. I feel you, girl. Kimchi rib-eye beats Cheerios any day.

Little Plum

Address

Manoa Marketplace

2754 Woodlawn Drive No. 5-101, Honolulu

Phone

808-888-0330

Hours

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

and 5-9 p.m.

Mondays-Saturdays; closed Sundays

Food: 4/5

Price: $$$

Ambiance: 5/5

Service: 6/5 (yes, it was that good)

Parking: free at Manoa Marketplace