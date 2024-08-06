Seasonal selections

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya recently launched its newest seasonal dishes that are perfect for summer. The limited-time dishes — as well as a $4 summer special on Sapporo draft beers — are available at the biz’s Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center and Town Center of Mililani locations now through the end of September.

The summer special hiyashi ($14.99) comprises a zesty tsuyu broth, housemade shoyu pork chashu, thick Japanese noodles and is topped with chile oil, a seasoned egg, green onions and seasoned menma (bamboo shoot). Meanwhile, the crispy ebi cakes ($9.99) boast deep-fried shrimp cakes filled with mozzarella cheese and are served with a sweet chile sauce and wasabi mayo.

Visit tanakaramen.com.

New sandwich shop in Honolulu

Timmy T’s Gourmet Grinders just opened its third location in Kapahulu Shopping Center (888 Kapahulu Ave.) This is the business’s third location on Oahu. Its sandwiches are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Choose from lettuce wraps, 8-inch Hawaiian-style bread or thick-sliced nine-grain wheat bread. Popular sandwiches include the Goodfella — salami, capocollo, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, Italian herbs and vinaigrette — and Club Kailua. The latter includes roasted turkey, provolone cheese, avocado spread, cucumbers, sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Call 808-528-3333 or visit timmytsgourmetgrinders.com.

A sweet beginning

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort welcomes Urielle Mounin as its newly appointed executive pastry chef. Leading Hilton Hawaiian Village’s pastry department, Mounin will curate new recipes and elevate plate presentations. Her French-style pastry confections will be showcased in the coming months at key food and beverage outlets throughout the resort.

Mounin most recently served as executive pastry chef at Anantara Kihavah, a luxury resort in the Maldives.

“I’m very excited to be part of the Hilton Hawaiian Village team,” states Mounin. “I’ve worked all across the globe and I aim to bring the inspiration, colors and flavors I’ve experienced from many destinations to my creations here at Hilton Hawaiian Village. I look forward to bringing a little more joy into the lives of our guests through my pastries and desserts.”

Follow @hiltonhawaiianvillage on Instagram.

An interactive dining experience

Kaana Kitchen at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort offers an interactive chef’s table dining experience at 6, 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The chefs create a six-course menu that’s customized to guests’ preferences, while using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Highlights from the course menu include kanpachi sashimi with chile garlic sauce, watermelon salad with arugula and raspberry reduction, snow crab with onsen egg, scallop gnocchi with pork belly, 35-day-aged rib-eye and chocolate cake with vanilla anglaise for dessert.

The chef’s table experience costs $195 per person, with wine pairings — Premier Cru ($125 per person) and Grand Cru ($250 per person) — available.

Kaana Kitchen recently announced its kamaaina discount of buy one, get one 50% off for appetizers and entrees (of equal or lesser value), now available 5-9 p.m. through Nov. 22.

Call 808-243-4750 or visit hyatt.com/andaz/oggaw-andaz-maui-at-wailea-resort/dining.