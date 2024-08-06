Kokua Line: When will city fix Kakaako streets?

Question: Auwe! Kakaako has luxury high-rises and fancy stores and restaurants, but its streets are terrible. Potholes, missing lane markings, uneven pavement and other problems persist even after being reported.

Answer: We’ve elevated your Auwe, one of several recent complaints about the condition of Kakaako streets, because the city has announced that repairs are scheduled to begin Aug. 19. The upcoming roadwork will cause intermittent street closures as it is completed area by area over the course of about three months; work won’t occur in the entire project area all at once.

The Honolulu Department of Design and Construction said in a news release Monday that roadwork will occur in phases in the following areas:

>> Kawaiahao Street from South to Cooke streets

>> Pohukaina Street from Punchbowl to Cooke streets

>> Auahi Street from Cooke to Queen streets

>> Ilalo Street from Koula Street to Ala Moana Boulevard

>> Keawe Street from Pohukaina to Halekauwila streets

>> Cooke Street from Ala Moana to Kapiolani boulevards

>> Ahui Street from Pohukaina to Halekauwila streets

>> Kamakee Street from Ala Moana to Kapiolani boulevards

>> Queen Street from Ala Moana Boulevard to Auahi Street

Once work gets underway, construction hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

Work will include reconstructing asphalt roads, striping and installing signs — all of which drivers and pedestrians have said are sorely needed. “These enhancements are expected to improve driving conditions, roadway visibility, and safety,” the news release said.

One week before work begins in a specific area, the contractor will place “No parking” signs to remind the public of upcoming construction. “Drivers are asked to observe the dates and times of these notices, as vehicles parked on posted streets will be towed at the owner’s expense,” it said.

Q: Is it OK to donate canned goods that have a tiny dent? These are tiny imperfections, and the food is many months before expiration. I am moving into a situation where I won’t have a pantry or room to store my emergency supplies. I hate for safe food to go to waste because of a tiny dent.

A: The Hawaii Foodbank posts donation guidelines on its website, which say that “slightly dented canned goods” are acceptable, as long as other conditions are met. Here are the details about donating canned goods, from the food bank’s guide:

Acceptable:

>> Fully intact original cans with labels that are legible and must at a minimum say what the food product is, its ingredients, net weight and manufacturer

>> Slightly dented canned goods

>> Stored in a cool, dry, clean area

Not acceptable:

>> “Opened, punctured, bulging or serious can damage, including evidence of leakage”

>> Soiled labels

For more information, go to hawaiifoodbank.org/give-food.

Q: Regarding nighttime roadwork on the Pearl City viaduct, how long will that go on?

A: About six months, after which the state Department of Transportation will continue repairs on the eastbound Waimalu Viaduct, according to the DOT website. The current eastbound roadwork, from the H-1/H-2 Merge to the Halawa Interchange, is scheduled nightly Tuesday through Saturday, weather permitting.

Auwe

This past Thursday, a pitbull-mix dog was tied on a short chain to a pole on Meheula Parkway sometime before 2:30 a.m., according to employees of a nearby grocery store. Pet owners: Have a little kindness in your hearts! Don’t abandon your pets! If you can’t take care of them, please inquire at the Humane Society or the ASPCA. — M.T.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the nice man who jumped my car Sunday morning at Kawainui Neighborhood Park. He talked me through what he was doing and allowed me to take pictures so I could remember his lesson. His patience and kindness are deeply appreciated. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.