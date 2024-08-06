3 Hawaii basketball players join Vulcans

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team announced four newcomers for the 2024-25 season, with three from the Big Island.

The Vulcans signed UC Irvine transfer and Konawaena 2020 graduate, Caiyle Kaupu, along with freshmen Tavina Harris, a Konawaena graduate, and Keanu Marie Huihui, from Kamehameha-Hawaii.

Also joining the team is freshman Kylie Wade from San Diego. Hawaii Hilo returns eight players from last year’s squad that won seven of its last nine games.

UH men’s basketball hosting keiki clinic

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will conduct a free clinic for local keiki on Kauai for the third straight year.

Coach Eran Ganot, his staff and student-athletes will provide instruction from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Kauai High School gym.

“It’s been such an honor and privilege to come to Kauai the last few years,” Ganot said in a statement. “The community response has been great and the interaction between our staff and student-athletes has been phenomenal. Mahalo to all the sponsors and organizers who’ve helped make this an annual event.”

The clinic is open to boys and girls sixth grade and younger. To register, contact Teddy Arroyo at teddyarroyo96766@gmail.com.