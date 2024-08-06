Scoreboard – Aug. 6, 2024

CALENDAR

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONALS

At San Bernardino, Calif.

12U West Regional

Monday

Game 3: Arizona 3, Northern Calif. 2

Today

Game 4: Central East Maui vs. Southern Calif., 11 a.m., ESPN Wednesday

Game 5: Arizona vs. Loser of game 4, 3 p.m., ESPN

Friday

Championship: Winner of game 4 vs. Winner of game 5, 3 p.m., ESPN Winner goes to Little League World Series

CAL RIPKEN

9-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Monday

Central Oahu 10, Florence Red (Ala.) 0, 4 inn.

W—Knoxin Reyes.

Leading hitters—Central Oahu: Jaxon Akuna 2 runs; Parker Horimoto 2-2, 2b, 2 runs.

Notes: Reyes (3 innings) and Akuna combined on a one-hitter. Central Oahu (2-0) will play Muscle Shoals (Ala.) today at 8 a.m. (HST)

11-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Monday

Manoa Youth Baseball 9, Union City (N.C.) 3

W—Cameron Higuchi.

Leading hitters—Manoa Youth Baseball: Kainoa Brennan 3 runs; Carter Encomienda 2 runs; Jett Inoue 2b.

Notes: Manoa Youth Baseball (1-1) will play Jacksonville Beach (Fla.) today at 6 a.m. (HST).

BULLETIN BOARD

WRESTLING COACH VACANCY

Kapolei High School is accepting applications for the Wrestling position. This position will be responsible for all aspects of the wrestling program. Some duties include: teaching of wrestling techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development. Email resume to darren.camello@k12. hi.us Accepting resumes till Aug. 31.