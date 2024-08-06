Scoreboard – Aug. 6, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled
WEDNESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
BASEBALL
LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONALS
At San Bernardino, Calif.
12U West Regional
Monday
Game 3: Arizona 3, Northern Calif. 2
Today
Game 4: Central East Maui vs. Southern Calif., 11 a.m., ESPN Wednesday
Game 5: Arizona vs. Loser of game 4, 3 p.m., ESPN
Friday
Championship: Winner of game 4 vs. Winner of game 5, 3 p.m., ESPN Winner goes to Little League World Series
CAL RIPKEN
9-U World Series
At Florence, Ala.
Monday
Central Oahu 10, Florence Red (Ala.) 0, 4 inn.
W—Knoxin Reyes.
Leading hitters—Central Oahu: Jaxon Akuna 2 runs; Parker Horimoto 2-2, 2b, 2 runs.
Notes: Reyes (3 innings) and Akuna combined on a one-hitter. Central Oahu (2-0) will play Muscle Shoals (Ala.) today at 8 a.m. (HST)
11-U World Series
At Florence, Ala.
Monday
Manoa Youth Baseball 9, Union City (N.C.) 3
W—Cameron Higuchi.
Leading hitters—Manoa Youth Baseball: Kainoa Brennan 3 runs; Carter Encomienda 2 runs; Jett Inoue 2b.
Notes: Manoa Youth Baseball (1-1) will play Jacksonville Beach (Fla.) today at 6 a.m. (HST).
BULLETIN BOARD
WRESTLING COACH VACANCY
Kapolei High School is accepting applications for the Wrestling position. This position will be responsible for all aspects of the wrestling program. Some duties include: teaching of wrestling techniques/strategies, administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development. Email resume to darren.camello@k12. hi.us Accepting resumes till Aug. 31.