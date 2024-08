On the air

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Angels at Yankees 1:05 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Brewers at Braves 1:20 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONALS

Mid-Atlantic: Game 4: Maryland vs. Pennsylvania 5 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Great Lakes, Game 7: Indiana vs. Kentucky 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Southeast, Game 14: Florida vs. Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

West, Game 4: Cen. East Maui vs. Southern Cal 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Southwest, Game 12: Texas West vs. Louisiana 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Mountain, Game 6: Colorado vs. Utah 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

HOCKEY: Hlinka GRETZY CUP

Finland vs. United States 11:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Canada vs. Slovakia 3:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

SOCCER: NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

First Semifinal: NJ/NY Gotham vs. Angel City 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Second Semifinal: Kansas City vs. N. Carolina 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SOCCER: MLS LEAGUES CUP

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

SOFTBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Game 11: Teams TBA 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

ATP/WTA National Bank Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP/WTA National Bank Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

WEDNESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Padres at Pirates 12:40 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Angels at Yankees 1:05 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONALS

Midwest, Game 12: Missouri vs. South Dakota 5 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

N. England, Game 5: New Hampshire vs. Mass. 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Northwest, Game 5: Washington vs. Oregon 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Metro, Game 5: Connecticut vs. New York 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Great Lakes, Game 8: Illinois vs. TBA 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

West, Game 5: Arizona vs. TBA 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: OVERTIME SELECT HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

All Knighters vs. Drifty Dreamerz 1 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

RWE vs. ISO WRLD 3 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

GOLF

U.S. women’s amateur, round of 64 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 7 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Saratoga Live 9 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

HOCKEY: HLINKA GRETZY CUP

United States vs. Germany 11:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Sweden vs. Canada 3:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

SOCCER: CONCACAF CENTRAL AMERICAN CUP

Diriangén vs. Herediano 11:56 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Luis Ángel Firpo vs. Alajuelense 1:56 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Comunicaciones vs. Alianza 3:56 p.m. SP NA/231* NA

SOCCER: MEN’S CLUB FRIENDLIES

SK Sturm Graz vs. Paris Saint-Germain FC 6:25 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED PRO

Team McQuillin vs. Team Kilfoyl 11 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Team Lorenz vs. Team Palacios 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

ATP/WTA National Bank Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP/WTA National Bank Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Giants at Nationals 12:45 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Tigers at Mariners 3:40 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

MLB: Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

WEDNESDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Giants at Nationals 12:45 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Tigers at Mariners 3:40 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

MLB: Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

TODAY

TIME TV/STREAMING

Sailing: men, women dinghy medal races, kite, more midnight PEACOCK

Women’s skateboarding: park, preliminary round 12:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Equestrian: jumping, individual final 1 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Men’s sport climbing: speed qualification 1 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s volleyball: quarterfinal 1 a.m. PEACOCK

Canoeing: men, women C-2, K-2 sprint, quarterfinals 1:10 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

(Note: E!’s coverage will start at 3:30 a.m.)

Women’s handball: quarterfinal 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s field hockey: semifinal 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s water polo: quarterfinal 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Wrestling: 77kg/97kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg freestyle eliminations

2 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’ basketball: quarterfinal, Serbia vs. Australia 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s skateboarding: park, qualifying 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s diving: 10m platform final 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Table tennis: men, women’s team quarterfinals 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s water polo: quarterfinal 3:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s handball: quarterfinal 4:15 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s volleyball: quarterfinal 4:15 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Beach volleyball: men or women, quarterfinal 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s volleyball: quarterfinal 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s cycling: track, team sprint finals, more 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s handball: quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s skateboarding: park, final 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s soccer: semifinal, U.S. vs. Germany 5:45 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s basketball: quarterfinal, France vs. Canada 6 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women, quarterfinal 6 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s volleyball: quarterfinal 6 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Women’s sport climbing: boulder, semifinal 6:15 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Wrestling: finals, M 60kg Greco-Roman, W 68kg freestyle, more

6:15 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s field hockey: semifinal 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: finals, W 200m, M 1500m, more 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s water polo: quarterfinal 7 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Artistic swimming: team, free routine 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: finals, W 200m, 3000m steeplechase; M 1,500, more

7:35 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Track & field: women’s hammer throw final 7:50 a.m. PEACOCK

Table tennis: men’s, women’s team, quarterfinals 8 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: men’s long jump final 8:10 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women, quarterfinal 8:15 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s water polo: quarterfinal 8:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s soccer: semifinal, Brazil vs. Spain 9 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

(Note: E!’s coverage will start at 9:45 a.m.)

Women’s volleyball: quarterfinal 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s basketball: quarterfinal, Brazil vs. U.S. 9:15 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Boxing: wom. light (final), men’s welter (semi), more 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s handball: quarterfinal 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women, quarterfinal 10 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Women’s water polo: quarterfinal 11 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Wrestling: finals, 77kg/97kg Greco-Roman, more 11:15 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Track & field: race walk, mixed relay 7:30 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s golf: Round 1 9 a.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Taekwondo: preliminaries, W 49kg, M 58kg 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Canoeing: heats, men, women K-1, C-1 sprint 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s handball: quarterfinal 9:30 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s diving: 3m springboard semifinal 10 p.m. PEACOCK/E!

Men’s sport climbing: combined, semifinal (lead) 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Table tennis: men’s, women’s team quarterfinals 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: prelim., W 100mH, M 5000m, more 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: men’s high jump, qualification 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: women’s javelin throw, qualification 10:20 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: heats, men’s 800m, more 10:30 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s basketball: quarterfinal 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 67k eliminations 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Wrestling: women’s freestyle 53kg eliminations 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Wrestling: Greco-Roman 87kg eliminations 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Sports climbing: men’s combined; women’s speed 11:45 p.m. PEACOCK/E!

WEDNESDAY

TIME TV/STREAMING

Sailing: mixed dinghy, multihull medal races, more midnight PEACOCK

Men’s skateboarding: park, preliminary round 12:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

(Note: USA’s coverage will start at 1:05 a.m.)

Women’s sport climbing: speed, final 12:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s cycling: ind. sprint, women’s keirin, more 12:45 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s golf: Round 1 1 a.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Table tennis: men, women team, quarterfinals 1 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Canoeing: men, women sprint, K-1 qtrs, more 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s handball: quarterfinal, Germany vs. France 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s field hockey: semifinal 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: quarterfinal 2 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s basketball: quarterfinal, Spain vs. Belgium 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Taekwondo: W 49 kg, M 58kg qtrs, semifinals 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s diving: 3m springboard, preliminary 3 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

(Note: E!’s coverage will start at 3:10 a.m.)

Table tennis: men, women team, quarterfinals 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s weightlifting: 61kg snatch/clean & jerk 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s handball: quarterfinal, Germany vs. France 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s water polo: quarterfinal 3:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s volleyball: semifinal 4 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women quarterfinal 5 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Wrestling: 67kg, 87kg Greco-Roman; W 53kg freestyle eliminations

5 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Cycling: track, men, women team pursuit finals, more 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

(Note: E!’s coverage of the team pursuit finals will start at 6 a.m.)

Men’s handball: quarterfinal, Denmark vs. Sweden 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s skateboarding: park, final 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s basketball: quarterfinal, Germany vs. France 6 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women quarterfinal 6 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Wrestling: finals, M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg freestyle, more

6:15 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: M 400m final, M 200m semis, more 6:30 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

(Note: KHNL’s coverage will start at 7 a.m.)

Track & field: women’s pole vault final 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s field hockey: semifinal 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: quarterfinal 7 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Track & field: men’s triple jump, qualification 7:10 a.m. PEACOCK

Artistic swimming: team, acrobatic routine (final) 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

(E!’s coverage will start at 7:40 a.m.)

Taekwondo: W 49kg, M 58kg bronze/gold finals 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s weightlifting: 49kg snatch/clean, jerk 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s table tennis: team, semifinal 8 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s volleyball: semifinal 8 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s weightlifting: 61kg final 8:15 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Track & field: men’s discus throw final 8:20 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: quarterfinal 8:35 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

(Note: USA’s coverage will start at 8:45 a.m.)

Beach volleyball: men or women quarterfinal 9 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s basketball: quarterfinal, Nigeria vs. U.S. 9:15 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

(Note: PEACOCK’s coverage will start at 9:30 a.m.)

Boxing: men’s middle, light finals, more 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s handball: quarterfinal, Norway vs. Slovenia 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women quarterfinal 10 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Women’s swimming: 10km open water 7:30 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s golf: Round 2 9 p.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Taekwondo: M 86kg, W 57kg prelims 9 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s diving: 3m springboard, semifinal 10 p.m. PEACOCK/E!

Rhythmic gymnastics: ind. all-around qualification 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s table tennis: team, semifinal 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: heptathlon, M&W 4x100m relays, more 10 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s sport climbing: combined, semifinal (lead) 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: women’s shot put, qualification 10:20 p.m. PEACOCK

Canoeing: men, women’s K-4 spring, more 10:30 p.m. PEACOCK

Modern pentathlon: MW fencing, ranking rounds 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: heptathlon high jump 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s wrestling: 57kg freestyle eliminations 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s wrestling: 57kg freestyle eliminations 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s wrestling: 86kg freestyle eliminations 11 p.m. PEACOCK