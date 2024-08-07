Letter: Call for SCOTUS reform is simply a political ploy

A recent column argues that suggested U.S. Supreme Court reforms would benefit a court that suffers from undermined credibility (“SCOTUS reforms serve all parties,” Star-Advertiser, Other Views, Aug. 3). The reforms include term limits for judges, an enforceable code of conduct and a constitutional amendment noting no one is above the law.

Central to the proposal is that judges have been unethical and that their decisions skew conservative. The former charge is based on gifts received by two judges, although no connection between gifting and the judges’ decisions exists. Term limits are supposed to bring stability to the selection of judges, although more turnover of sitting judges would have the opposite effect. The Constitution already makes all subject to the law.

The column argues that Kamala Harris should be elected in November to ensure more Democrat-appointed judges. The last statement reveals that the issue of the court’s credibility stems from its conservative leaning, which rankles the liberals proposing the changes.

Tom Freitas

Hawaii Kai

