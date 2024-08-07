Letter: Hawaii island hit hard by school bus shortage

I believe that it is time for Gov. Josh Green to sit down and conduct a lesson in geography with his top Cabinet folks, especially with all Department of Education heads. The chaotic mess that involves the lack of bus service to students is something that certainly should have been resolved way before the start of school.

As a retired DOE social worker, I can tell you for a fact that some families in Kau and remote subdivisions in Puna are not going to be able to get their kids to school without a reliable bus service.

The entire island of Oahu can fit into the Puna district, and Oahu has a fairly good bus system and a new rail. But the geography of Hawaii island is incredibly different from Oahu and frankly, this is one thing that DOE has never really been able to grasp. We need leadership, big time.

Mary Hudak

Hilo

