Letter: Power troubles highlight need for green energy

Hawaiian Electric recently warned customers of possible blackouts due to the failure of the oil-burning Kalaeloa plant on Oahu. Many of the recent blackouts throughout the islands have been the result of fossil fuel plant failures.

Meanwhile, solar and other clean, renewable energy sources have been working just fine. When solar is combined with batteries, for example, it provides reliable energy, day and night. Further, solar is now the cheapest form of energy and costs keep going down. For inexpensive, reliable energy, go with solar.

Mysteriously, however, some people want to build more fossil fuel plants. Despite fossil fuel’s history of unreliability, they call it “firm” energy. The reality is that fossil fuel energy is unreliable, and it’s also expensive.

For those reasons, fossil fuel is becoming history, and the environment is a better place for it. Clean, renewable energy is the desired future.

John Kawamoto

Kaimuki

