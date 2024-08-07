Letter: Thanks, GOP, for giving a ‘real American’ option

The crowd reacts while Sen. JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, speaks at a rally for former President Donald J. Trump in Atlanta on Saturday.

Foolish idealists in America were reminded that those who value principles of morality, kindness and the rule of law — what was once the foundation of America — are not the kind of people we want to run our country. They represent the old, unsophisticated and naive America of yore.

Today’s American says, “So what,” if their candidate is a felon, a cheat and a liar. That just means he’s a real man who’s lived a real man’s life and we’re just jealous because we didn’t have a daddy who gave us millions of dollars so we, too, could assault women in dressing rooms, then hire attorneys to keep us out of prison.

Thank you, GOP, for showing me what real men look like, helping me rid myself of this foolish concept of idealism and maturing into a real, law-breaking criminal like my soon-to-be king.

Bret Bashara

Ewa Beach

