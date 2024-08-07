Letter: Vance ‘cat lady’ comment was taken out of context

Is there no end to the gaslighting of JD Vance’s sarcastic comment on the Democratic Party’s “childless cat ladies”?

All the usual suspects in the media, Hollywood and rabid Democrat politicians have piled on, claiming he was speaking of women wanting to get pregnant but are unable to.

I went to the internet to find the quote and after seemingly endless paging down though the legacy media’s entries, I found the actual quote in context: “We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” Vance specifically excluded women unable to have children.

Vance is not “weird,” but the gaslighting letters to the editor certainly are.

Carol White

Makiki

