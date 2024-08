To slow down traffic in school zones, the City Council is considering Bill 45, which would allow for speed limits of 20 miles per hour — an option not available right now because current municipal law limits city options to two choices: 15 mph or 25 mph.

The bill both authorizes 20 mph speed limits and sets 20 mph as the default limit for streets in a school zone that do not have established speed limits now. Good idea, and the time is right, because state legislation has erased restrictive requirements for expensive, time-consuming engineering studies before safety measures are implemented within 1 mile of a school.