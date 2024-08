From houseless people to state leaders, many are mourning the death of Twinkle Borge — and rightly so. The leader of the Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae encampment died Monday, but her years of advocacy for homeless people to live with dignity won’t be forgotten.

“Aunty Twinkle” was known for her no-nonsense leadership that turned a homeless encampment near Waianae Boat Harbor into an inspiration for today’s “kauhale” tiny homes community concept. She helped to found a nonprofit that bought a 20-acre plot of land in Waianae; work is underway to realize her vision of transforming the fallow land into a vibrant farm village of shelter, refuge and hope.