Tech View: Streaming offers options, flexibility for consumers

The way people “watch TV” has changed dramatically over the past decade, primarily driven by the introduction of streaming apps. The convenience of accessing a large library of TV shows and movies anytime, anywhere, has revolutionized the way people consume content. Streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have not only disrupted conventional viewing, but also set new standards for content delivery.

One of the most significant changes in viewing is the shift from scheduled programming to on-demand viewing. Traditional television required the viewer to tune in at specific times to catch their favorite show, whereas streaming platforms now offer the flexibility to watch content at one’s convenience. Binge-watching has become a cultural phenomenon, with entire seasons of shows being consumed in one sitting or within days. This has altered content production and marketing strategies, as creators now release entire seasons at once to cater to this new viewing behavior.

Another notable trend is the proliferation of original content produced by large media companies on their streaming services. Companies such as Disney, Apple, Netflix and Amazon have invested heavily in producing exclusive shows and movies, attracting subscribers with high-quality, unique offerings that can’t be viewed elsewhere. This has not only intensified competition among streaming services, but also raised the bar for traditional TV networks. The success of original content on streaming platforms has prompted major networks to launch their own streaming services, such as Disney+, Paramount+ and Peacock, further diversifying the content landscape.

Even live sports leagues are getting into the streaming arena. Apple TV is now the exclusive home for Major League Soccer and will be for years to come. In 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment will move its “Monday Night Raw” show to Netflix. This trend will likely continue as streaming companies look for new ways and partnerships to keep their consumers happy and engaged.

The accessibility of streaming services across multiple devices has also played a crucial role in changing viewing habits. With smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices, consumers can watch their content on the go. Mobility and convenience quickly made streaming an integral part of daily life. You can catch up on episodes of “Fallout” while waiting for your keiki to finish soccer practice or hula class.

What does all of this mean to you as a consumer? It means you have more options to satisfy your content needs, including the ability to combine traditional TV viewing with the streaming services that appeal to you. You can get the best of both worlds — all the content you want to watch, the way you want to watch it. There have never been more choices, and you’re in the driver’s seat, ready to take control of your viewing experience!

Shannon-Leigh Sandry is director of product strategy at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach her at Shannon.sandry@hawaiiantel.com.