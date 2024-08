The Hawaii football team’s braddahhood is becoming the fatherhood.

Defensive tackle Anthony Sagapolutele and linebackers Noah Kema and Logan Taylor are expectant fathers.

“It’s awesome, and it’s been a blessing,” Kema said.

Kema’s wife, Brynlee, and Taylor’s wife, Theresa, are due in March.

“They’ll probably be born around the same day, which is really crazy,” Noah Kema said. “Logan and I are best friends on the team and roommates (on the road).”

Similar to the Kemas, this will be the first child for Sagapolutele and his wife, Arieanna Lafaele-Sagapolutele.

“For me,” Sagapolutele said, “it’s a lot of thinking back, a lot of reflecting, especially about who I want my child to be and who I want my child to look at as he or she continues to grow up. I’m excited.”

Sagapolutele said he seeks a close and honest relationship.

“I want to be a father a kid can be transparent with,” Sagapolutele said. “I don’t want my kid to feel like he or she has to hide anything from me. I just want my child to know I’m here to love and serve and not judge. I want my kid to know I love him or her. I’m willing to sacrifice anything. Like what I’m doing now with this football team. I’m willing to put down my body for the betterment of this team.”

Sagapolutele also looks to his father-in-law, former UH defensive tackle Michael Lafaele, on balancing college, football and child rearing. Lafaele was a father of three by the time he concluded his five-year Warriors career with the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Lafaele’s wife and their children often attended practices.

Kema has reached out for advice from teammates who are parents, such as wideout Jonah Panoke and Taylor, and studying material on births and post-natal care.

“I’ve been listening to podcasts and watching YouTube videos trying to learn,” said Kema, who also is looking into signing up for Lamaze classes.

He also has learned to decipher the ultrasound images. “We have a really good doctor who pointed out exactly where the heartbeat was and where the head was,” Kema said, noting the image “kind of looks like a miniature creature in there. It’s cute. We’ve got (the ultrasound picture) posted on our fridge.”

Kema also sought parental advice from head coach Timmy Chang.

“I told him ‘I’m going to need some wisdom from you,’” Kema said. “I’m a sponge right now just learning everything there is to know about diapers. My wife’s favorite thing is to tell me, ‘It’s an olive right now,’ and how big it’s getting in there.”

The Taylors are parents to two sons, Kobe and Vader. Logan Taylor offered this advice to the expectant fathers: “The way you do anything is the way you do everything. When you have children, that becomes your priority. Your wife is your priority. The reason you go so hard (in football) is because it’s no longer just for you. It’s more than you. … Being an example, showing them how to love, what love looks like. Doing things that are hard day in and day out. Never quit. It doesn’t matter if you’re sick. You’ve got to provide.”