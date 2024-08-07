Central East Maui suffer loss to Eastvale

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Central East Maui let things get away late in an 11-3 loss to Eastvale (Southern California) on Tuesday at the Little League 12U West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif.

The game started oddly for Central East Maui when starting pitcher Hayden Takahashi was apparently injured while warming up. He was required to face one batter, which he retired, and was replaced by Kanon Nakama.

Central East Maui took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth on Kellen Takamura’s double, which scored Nakama and Eassie Miller.

Eastvale took the lead with a three-run bottom half of the inning, then put the game away with a seven-run fifth.

Central East Maui will play Litchfield Park (Arizona) at 3 p.m. today. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The winner will face Eastvale on Friday at 3 p.m. for the regional title and berth in the World Series. The contest also will be broadcast on ESPN.

—

LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONAL

12-U West Regional

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Tuesday

Eastvale (Southern California) 11,

Central East Maui 3

Leading hitter—Central East Maui: Kellen Takamura 2b, 2 RBIs.

Today

Game 5: Litchfield Park (Arizona) vs. Central East Maui, 3 p.m., ESPN

Friday

Championship: Eastvale vs. Winner of game 5, 3 p.m., ESPN

Winner goes to Little League World Series

Cal Ripken

9-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Tuesday

Muscle Shoals (Ala.) 3,

Central Oahu 2, 7 inn.

Note: Central Oahu (2-1) will play Lineville (Ala.) today at 4 a.m. (HST).

11-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Tuesday

Manoa Youth Baseball 2, Jacksonville Beach (Fla.) 1, 7 inn.

W—Jaxon Apana.

Notes: Manoa Youth Baseball scored the winning run with one out in the seventh when Carter Encomienda was hit by a pitch, which forced in Kainoa Brennan. Manoa Youth Baseball’s Alex Iwane (5 inn.) and Jaxon Apana combined on a six-hitter.