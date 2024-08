UH’s Itsuki Takemoto had an 0.71 ERA for the Orleans Firebirds this summer.

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A University of Hawaii two-way player found his way in a prestigious collegiate summer baseball league.

Right-hander Itsuki Takemoto was named winner of the Whitehouse Award as the Cape Cod Baseball League’s top pitcher.

“That’s cool, I’m so happy … so excited,” said Takemoto, who was born and reared in Japan.

With the Orleans Firebirds this summer, Takemoto was 3-1 with a 0.71 ERA and 0.75 WHIP. He averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

“It’s great for Itsuki and his career,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “It’s one of the most prestigious amateur awards you can get if you’re a pitcher. And it’s great for the University of Hawaii baseball program.”

Hill, who had coached in the league for four years, gained “the trust of those coaches in placing our guys in the Cape League. … I don’t recommend guys to go there unless I know they’re going to be successful. It’s been a great relationship.”

In 2024, Takemoto’s first season with the Rainbow Warriors, he went 3-1 with 37 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. He hit .313 in four games as a designated hitter.

Takemoto was used exclusively as a pitcher in the Cape Cod League. His fastball topped at 95 mph while averaging 91-92 mph. His repertoire also included a curveball, slider, cutter, changeup and split.

“Great experience,” Takemoto said. “I loved it. … Everything was good.”

In an area known for clams and lobsters, Takemoto found another culinary passion. “Burritos,” Takemoto said. “I love Mexican food.”

Hill said Takemoto now will join the Portland Pickles in time for this weekend’s West Coast League playoffs. Takemoto will be used as a left fielder or designated hitter. “No pitching for him,” Hill said. “We shut him down for that.”

Takemoto returns to Hawaii later this month. UH’s fall semester begins on Aug. 26.

UH outfielder-first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa hit .311 with three home runs in 33 games for Orleans this summer.

Playing for the La Crosse Loggers of the Northwoods League this summer, UH center fielder Matthew Miura is hitting a team-best .369 and has scored 61 runs in 52 games.