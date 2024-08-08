Letter: More focus on near-term climate change effects

Thankfully, the Star-Advertiser is beginning to publish articles about climate concerns that go beyond Hawaii’s goals to achieve zero emissions from transportation and 100% clean energy (“Projects like rail move on ‘Hawaii time,’ but state cannot slow-walk against sea-level rise,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Aug. 4). While these goals fit neatly into the national clamor for tackling climate change, the effort to switch to electric vehicles, install charging stations and establish solar and wind farms is costly — involving tax credits, government expenditures and higher electric costs for the public.

In truth, the combination of all these efforts will have zero impact on climate change. But our seas will continue to rise inexorably and have an existential impact on two major mainstays of life in Hawaii: fresh water supply and tourism. That is where our dollars and efforts can be most fruitful for our islands.

Robert Maynard

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter