Letter: Don’t put style over substance this election

A combination picture shows Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

With all the craziness in the world today it seems like the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 5 will be of added importance in determining how our country moves forward. When choosing between the Democratic or Republican candidate, I feel the media, TikTok, talk shows and others focus too much on distractions — race, gender, age and name-calling. Instead, ask what their stance is on policies — how they will lower inflation, secure the southern border, lower crime and handle foreign affairs.

Your vote then goes to the candidate that you feel will best move our country in the right direction.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter