Letter: Incentivize small condo units, there is demand

The ‘A‘ali‘i, left, and Ko‘ula towers stand at the Ward Village living, shopping and dining community in Kakaako.

Increasing Hawaii’s affordable housing inventory improves the lives of Hawaii residents, and Bill 3 is a great tool the Honolulu City Council could use to incentivize developers to meet growing demands. However, the Council members should reconsider incentivizing units of all sizes. As it stands, Bill 3 will not provide incentives for units under 300 square feet. Young residents itching to move out of their parent’s homes, gain independence and live close to work or school need these types of units.

For those who doubt there would be interest for units under 300 square feet, look at ‘A‘ali‘i in Ward Village. Their studio units are 277 square feet, and yet residents (and nonresidents) paid luxury condo prices to live there. Imagine what Honolulu’s up-and-coming generation would do if there were affordable studio units available.

Chloey Ishii

Mililani

