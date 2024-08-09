Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, August 9, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Incentivize small condo units, there is demand

Today Updated 12:31 a.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023 The ‘A‘ali‘i, left, and Ko‘ula towers stand at the Ward Village living, shopping and dining community in Kakaako.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023

The ‘A‘ali‘i, left, and Ko‘ula towers stand at the Ward Village living, shopping and dining community in Kakaako.