Off the news: Pukalani fire spurs temporary evacuation

In a scary coincidence, a Pukalani, Maui, brushfire on Wednesday afternoon spurred temporary evacuations in the area, occurring just a day before the first-year anniversary of the tragic Lahaina and Kula wildfires that killed 102 and flattened the historic oceanfront town. Fortunately, the 2-acre Pukalani fire was quickly brought under control — but it is a timely reminder that brush remains especially dry in these summer months. Take precautions, such as cutting back overgrowth, and stay vigilant during high-wind events.