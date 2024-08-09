Waikiki hotel workers authorize strike
Waikiki hotel workers represented by Local 5 turned out to vote Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel Hibiscus Room on whether to authorize a strike. After dropping their ballots, three Hilton employees stopped for a selfie.
Hotel workers are calling for the hotel industry to raise wages and reverse staffing cuts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Samuel Ho, left, fist-bumped a fellow Royal Hawaiian hotel employee during a vote Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel to authorize a strike.
A Local 5 hotel worker with ballot in hand at the Ala Moana Hotel searched Thursday for the proper polling cubicle to vote on whether to strike.
A hotel worker put his vote into the Kyo-ya ballot box.