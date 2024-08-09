Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, August 9, 2024

Hawaii News

Waikiki hotel workers authorize strike

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 12:31 a.m.

Business

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Waikiki hotel workers represented by Local 5 turned out to vote Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel Hibiscus Room on whether to authorize a strike. After dropping their ballots, three Hilton employees stopped for a selfie.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Waikiki hotel workers represented by Local 5 turned out to vote Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel Hibiscus Room on whether to authorize a strike. After dropping their ballots, three Hilton employees stopped for a selfie.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hotel workers are calling for the hotel industry to raise wages and reverse staffing cuts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Samuel Ho, left, fist-bumped a fellow Royal Hawaiian hotel employee during a vote Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel to authorize a strike.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hotel workers are calling for the hotel industry to raise wages and reverse staffing cuts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Samuel Ho, left, fist-bumped a fellow Royal Hawaiian hotel employee during a vote Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel to authorize a strike.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A Local 5 hotel worker with ballot in hand at the Ala Moana Hotel searched Thursday for the proper polling cubicle to vote on whether to strike.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A Local 5 hotel worker with ballot in hand at the Ala Moana Hotel searched Thursday for the proper polling cubicle to vote on whether to strike.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A hotel worker put his vote into the Kyo-ya ballot box.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A hotel worker put his vote into the Kyo-ya ballot box.

