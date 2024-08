University of Hawaii softball head coach Bob Coolen, announced the addition of three transfers who will be making their return to the islands; Milan Ah Yat, Carys Murakami and Liliana Thomas.

Ah Yat is a a 5-foot-9 incoming sophomore, who spent her freshman year at Loyola Marymount. She is a utility player and University Lab graduate. She was voted the most valuable player of the state tournament in 2023 and inducted into the Hawaii High School Athletics Association’s Hall of Honor.

Murakami is a 5-3 Maryknoll graduate from Kaneohe who spent her first two collegiate seasons at Cal State Northridge, where she appeared in 71 games with 64 starts. In her two years as a Matador, she held a career .964 fielding percentage as an infielder.

Thomas is a 5-7 catcher/infielder who is an incoming senior. She previously played for Arizona State and LMU. During her time at both institutions, she played in a combined 44 games with 34 starts.

The 2021 graduate of Maryknoll was teammates with Murakami as a Spartan and with Ah Yat as a Lion.

“These three student-athletes will all add depth to our program at their respective positions and we’re excited to welcome them all back to the Islands!” Coolen said in a release.