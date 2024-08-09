Scoreboard – Aug. 9, 2024

CALENDAR

FOOTBALL

High school, preseason: Pac-Five at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.; Tafuna (Samoa) at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA Division I: Radford at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. High school, preseason: Kalani at ‘Iolani, TBA; Konawaena at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Mililani at Kailua, 3:30 p.m.; Damien at Campbell, 4 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Kapaa at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.; Castle at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONAL

12-U West Regional

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Today

Championship: Eastvale (S. Calif., 2-0) vs. Central East Maui (2-1), 3 p.m., ESPN

Winner goes to Little League World Series

CAL RIPKEN

9-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Muscle Shoals (Ala.) 4, Central Oahu 3

Leading hitter—Central Oahu: Kacen Filio 2-3, 2b.

Iron Man Bracket

First Round

Central Oahu 10, Florence Navy (Ala.) 1

W—Baron Lopez.

Leading hitters—Central Oahu: Lopez 2-3, 3 RBIs; Knoxin Reyes 2 runs; Kacen Filio 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Note: Central Oahu (3-3) will play Florence Red (Ala.) in today’s Iron Man Bracket semifinals at 6 a.m. (HST).

11-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Manoa Youth Baseball 12, Florence Red (Ala.) 3

W—Alex Iwane.

Leading hitters—Manoa Youth Baseball: Jake Owens 2 runs; Zayden Ito 2-3; Jaxon Apana 2 RBIs; Iwane 2 runs; Cameron Higuchi 2 runs.

Notes: Manoa Youth Baseball scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning. Manoa Youth Baseball (4-1) will play Florence Navy (Ala.) in today’s semifinals at 10 a.m. (HST).