Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Guardians vs. Twins 8:10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Angels at Nationals 12:45 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

Pirates at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE REGIONALS

Midwest, Game 14: Missouri vs. South Dakota 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Mid-Atlantic, Game 6: Pennsylvania vs. Wash. D.C. 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Mountain Game 8, Utah vs. Nevada 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Metro, Game 6: New Jersey vs. New York 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

West, Game 6: So. Calif. vs. Central East Maui 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON

Falcons at Dolphins 1 p.m. KHON 3 3

Texans at Steelers 1 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88

Eagles at Ravens 1:30 p.m. KHII 5/1005 5

FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON

Leilehua vs. Kamehameha 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

Waianae vs. Kapolei 7:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA

GOLF

PGA Wyndham Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA Champions Boeing Classic noon GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: HLINKA GRETZKY CUP

First semifinal: Sweden vs. Czechia 11:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Second semifinal: United States vs. Canada 3:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 7 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Saratoga Live 9 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Invicta FC 56 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SOCCER

Turkish: Galatasaray vs. Hatayspor 7:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

English: Blackburn Rovers vs. Derby County 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Canadian women: Ontario vs. Mont-Royal Outremont 11:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Leagues cup: América vs. Atlas FC 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED PRO

Teams TBA 3 p.m. ESPNN NA/225 72

SOFTBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Game 11: Mexico vs. Canada 3 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Game 12: Philippines vs. Arizona 5 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Game 13: Salisbury, NC vs. TBA 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Game 14: Pennsylvania vs. TBA 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Game 15: Rhode Island vs. Winterville, NC 11 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Game 18: Louisiana vs. Ohio 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

ATP/WTA National Bank Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP/WTA National Bank Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

SATURDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

Craftsman Trucks Clean Harbors 250 qualifying 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Craftsman Trucks Clean Harbors 250 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: MLB

Rangers at Yankees 7:05 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Astros at Red Sox 10:10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Padres at Marlins 10:10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Angels at Nationals 12:45 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Orioles at Rays 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3

Pirates at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BOXING

Angelo Leo vs. Luis Alberto Lopez 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON

Commanders at Jets 6 a.m. KHII 5/1005 5

Bears at Bills 7 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88

Bears at Bills*** 9 a.m. K5 6/1006 6

Raiders at Vikings 10 a.m. KHII 5/1005 5

Raiders at Vikings 10 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88

49ers at Titans 1 p.m. KITV 4 4

Seahawks at Chargers 1 p.m. K5 6/1006 6

Chiefs at Jaguars 1 p.m. KGMB 7 7

Chiefs at Jaguars 1 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88

Saints at Cardinals*** 4 p.m. K5 6/1006 6

FOOTBALL: CFL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON

Saint Louis at Kahuku 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

Kapaa at Farrington 6:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA

GOLF

PGA: Wyndham Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Wyndham Championship 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

U.S Women’s Amateur, semifinals 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Champions: Boeing Classic noon GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: HLINKA GRETZKY CUP

U18 bronze medal game: Teams TBD 9:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

U18 gold medal game: Teams TBD 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

HORSE RACING

Fourstardave Handicap 9 a.m. KHON 3 3

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night prelims 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

UFC Fight Night: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

SOCCER

English Champ.: Queens Park vs. West Brom 1:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

English One: Wrexham vs. Wycombe 6:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Turkish: Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor 8:40 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Canadian: Cavalry vs. HFX Wanderers 9:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Canadian: Forge vs. Atlético Ottawa 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

SOFTBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Orange Bracket final: Teams TBD 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Purple Bracket final: Teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

ATP/WTA National Bank Open, quarterfinals 6:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP/WTA National Bank Open, quarterfinals 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

ATP/WTA National Bank Open 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

SUNDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Cook Out 400 noon USA 29/555 123

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Marlins 7:40 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Pirates at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Mets at Mariners 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Mets at Mariners (Statcast) 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: BIG3

Week 9 From Nashville 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON

Broncos at Colts 7 a.m. KHII 5/1005 5

Broncos at Colts 7 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88

Cowboys at Rams 10:30 a.m. KHON 3 3

Cowboys at Rams 10:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88

FOOTBALL: CFL

BC Lions at Edmonton Elks 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

PGA: Wyndham Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Wyndham Championship 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

U.S Women’s Amateur, final 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Champions: Boeing Classic noon GOLF 30/216 86

MOTORCYCLES

FIM MX2 Sweden 4 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

FIM MXGP Sweden 5 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SOCCER

Scottish: Hibernian vs. Celtic 1:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Turkish: Samsunspor vs. Besiktas 8:40 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Canadian women: Inter-Provincial 6 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Canadian women: Inter-Provincial 9 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Canadian: Vancouver vs. Pacific 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Canadian: Valour vs. York United 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

SOFTBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Third place: Teams TBD 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Final: Teams TBD 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

TENNIS

ATP/WTA National Bank Open, semifinals 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP/WTA National Bank Open, semifinals noon TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Rangers at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Pirates at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

MLB: Tigers at Giants (joined in progress) 4:15 p.m. 1500-AM

Prep football preseason: Leilehua vs. KS-Kapalama 7:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

SATURDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Rangers at Yankees 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Tigers at Giants 10:05 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NFL preseason: 49ers at Titans 1 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Pirates at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. 990-AM

MLB: Mets at Mariners 3:40 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

SUNDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Rangers at Yankees 7:35 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Tigers at Giants 10:05 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Pirates at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM

MLB: Mets at Mariners 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Mets at Mariners 1 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

OLYMPICS On the air

• KHNL (Hawaii NBC affiliate) is 8 (Spectrum) and 8 (Hawaiian Telcom)

• PEACOCK is a paid subscription streaming service

• USA is the USA Network: 29/555 (Spectrum) and 123 (Hawaiian Telcom)

• CNBC is NA/116 (Spectrum) and 176 (Hawaiian Telcom)

• E! is NA/549 (Spectrum) and 240 (Hawaiian Telcom)

TODAY

TIME TV/STREAMING

Canoeing: men, women K2, C-2 sprint finals, more 12:40 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

(E!’s coverage will start at 1:15 a.m.)

Women’s golf: Round 3 1 a.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Men’s modern pentathlon: semifinal A 1 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: classification game, Spain vs. Italy 1 a.m. PEACOCK

Olympic Medal Reallocation Ceremony 1:45 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s cycling: individual sprint semifinals, more 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s field hockey: bronze, Argentina vs. Belgium 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Rhythmic gymnastics: individual all-around, final 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Taekwondo: W 67kg, M 80kg quarterfinals, semifinals 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: semifinal, United States vs. Serbia 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s diving: 3m springboard final 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s soccer: bronze final, Spain vs. Germany 3 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s table tennis: team, gold final, China vs. Sweden 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s weightlifting: men’s 89kg snatch/clean & jerk 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s breaking: qualification 4 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Men’s volleyball: bronze final, United States vs. Italy 4 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s handball: semifinal: Spain vs. Germany 4:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s modern pentathlon: semifinal B 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s basketball: semifinal, Australia vs. U.S. 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

(Note: KHNL’s coverage will start at 6 a.m.)

Cycling: track, M individual sprint, W Madison finals 6 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

(E!’s coverage will start at 6:20 a.m.)

Men’s soccer: gold final, France vs. Spain 6 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s water polo: classification game, Australia vs. Greece

6 a.m. PEACOCK

Wrestling: finals, M 86kg, W 57kg freestyle, more 6:15 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: finals, hept. 800m, M 400mH, more 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Artistic swimming: duet, technical routine 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Taekwondo: W 67kg, M 80kg bronze/gold finals 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: M/W 4x100m finals, W 400m, more 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Women’s weightlifting: 71kg snatch/clean & jerk 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: semifinal, Croatia vs. Hungary 7:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: women’s shot put final 7:40 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s breaking: final 8 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Wom field hockey: gold final, China vs. Netherlands 8 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: men’s triple jump final 8:10 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s basketball: semifinal: Belgium vs. France 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s beach volleyball: bronze final, Switzerland vs. Australia

9 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Boxing: M/W welter, M heavy, W fly finals 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s handball: semifinal: Denmark vs. Slovenia 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s beach volleyball: gold final, Canada vs. Brazil

10:30 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Track & field: men’s marathon 8 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s golf: Final Round 9 p.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Taekwondo: M 80+kg, W 67+kg preliminaries 9 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s water polo: classification game, Canada vs. Greece

9 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s modern pentathlon: semifinal A 9:30 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s diving: 10m platform semifinal 10 p.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s handball: bronze final, Sweden vs. Denmark 10 p.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Women’s table tennis: bronze final, South Korea vs. Germany

10 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s sport climbing: combined, final 10:15 p.m. PEACOCK

Canoeing: men, women K-1, C-1 sprint semifinals 10:30 p.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

(Note: CNBC’s coverage of the women’s canoeing sprint will start at 11:30 p.m.; broadcast will include delayed coverage of women’s beach volleyball gold final)

Women’s water polo: bronze final, Netherlands vs. United States

10:35 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s basketball: bronze final, Serbia vs. Germany 11 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s wrestling: 65kg freestyle eliminations 11 p.m. PEACOCK

SATURDAY

TIME TV/STREAMING

Canoeing: M/W K-1, C-1 sprint finals 12:40 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

(Note: CNBC’s coverage of the canoe sprint finals will start at 1 a.m.)

Women’s golf: Final round 1 a.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Men’s volleyball: gold final, France vs. Poland 1 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s modern pentathlon: semifinal B 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Rhythmic gymnastics: group competition, final 2 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Women’s water polo: classification game: Italy vs. Hungary 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Taekwondo: M 80+kg, W 67+kg, quarterfinals, semifinals 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s diving: 10m platform final 3 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s handball: gold final: France vs. Norway 3 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s table tennis: team, gold final: China vs. Japan 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s water polo: gold final: Spain vs. Australia 3:35 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

(Note: KHNL’s coverage will start at 4 a.m.)

Men’s breaking: qualification 4 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

(Note: E!’s coverage will start at 4:30 a.m.)

Women’s weightlifting: 81kg snatch, clean, jerk 4 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s cycling: Madison final, more 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s soccer: gold final, Brazil vs. United States 5 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Women’s volleyball: bronze final: Turkey vs. Brazil 5:15 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Men’s modern pentathlon: final 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Wrestling: finals: M 74kg, W 62kg freestyle, more 6:15 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: finals: M 800, W 1,500, M&W 4x400m, more

6:30 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

(Note: KHNL’s coverage will start at 7 a.m.)

Track & field: men’s high jump final 7:05 a.m. PEACOCK

Artistic swimming: duet, free routine final 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Taekwondo: M 80+kg, W 67+kg bronze/gold finals 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: women’s javelin throw final 7:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: classification game 7:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s breaking: final 8 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Men’s weightlifting: men’s 102+kg snatch, clean, jerk 8:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s beach volleyball: bronze final: Norway vs. Qatar 9 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s basketball: gold final: United States vs. France 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Boxing: finals, M/W feather, W middle, M super heavy 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Men’s beach volleyball: gold final: Germany vs. Sweden

10:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Track & field: women’s marathon 8 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s handball: bronze final 9 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: classification game 9 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: bronze final 10:30 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s cycling: track, omnium final, more 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s modern pentathlon: final 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Wrestling: repechages, finals 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s basketball: bronze final 11:30 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

(Note: USA’s coverage will start at 11:45 p.m.)