Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A spokesperson for the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui said a habitat conservation plan regarding endangered seabirds is being completed in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serv­ice. A Page A13 story Friday about a settlement between the resort and conservation groups over the harm its bright lights cause the birds said the plan already had been completed.