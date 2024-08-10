Letter: Design more bathrooms for new Aloha Stadium

As we are now in the planning phases for the new Aloha Stadium, I would put forth the idea to the architects and mechanical engineers that the size of the women’s restroom be increased by four times.

The mechanical engineers usually follow the plumbing code in design of restrooms. They should get a waiver to increase the size, as I believe many have seen the long lines at women’s restrooms. This would be a great service to our female population.

Richard Mori

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter