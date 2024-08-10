Letter: HFD helicopters need proper training grounds

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am wondering why Honolulu Fire Department helicopters train near our homes in Pacific Palisades on a piece of “homemade” landing area owned by Kamehameha Schools.

The HFD spends millions of dollars on helicopters, yet it doesn’t have an official training area that is safe from tall trees, power lines and hunters occasionally shooting their guns. It’s not real-world training since they just hover over a spot for an hour daily on weekdays.

The helicopter sound resonates in the valley since it’s only about 800 meters from our homes.

Why don’t they provide a legal and safe training area for their pilots? They spent millions of taxpayers’ dollars on helicopters without a plan for a training area?

War Oda

Pearl City

