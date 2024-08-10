Kamehameha opens season with new scoreboard and a win
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha’s new scoreboard can be seen during the first half of a high school football opener between the Leilehua Mules and the Warriors on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Leilehua running back Cameron Keeve gets around Kamehameha defensive back Keahi Kuikahi.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha running back Nainoa Melchor cut between Leilehua defensive lineman Keola Seumanutafa-Bryant, right, and defensive lineman Ruiz Makuakai during the first half on Friday at Kamehameha.
2024 Aug. 9 SPT- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Kamehameha wide receiver Noah Aki (13) gets past Leilehua defensive back Isaiah Caminos-Freitas (20) during the first half of the 2024 high school football season opening game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Kamehameha-Kapalama in Honolulu.