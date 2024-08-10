Tavares fans 13 as Maui team wins to advance to Williamsport

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Central East Maui’s Evan Tavares dominated on the mound once again and scored both runs Friday in a 2-1 victory over Eastvale (Southern California) to capture the Little League 12-U West Regional in San Bernardino, Calif., and earn another trip to Williamsport, Pa.

Central East Maui, whose victory came almost exactly a year after the devastating fires in Lahaina, will play in Williamsport for the second time since 2019. The Hawaii representative will open the 20-team event Wednesday against Salem, N.H. (New England).

Tavares, an overpowering left-hander, struck out 13 batters, allowed three hits and didn’t issue any walks over 51⁄3 innings in front of an overflow crowd at Houghton Stadium.

He recorded a groundout to open the sixth, then reached the 85-pitch limit on a single.

Tavares struck out three batters in the first, third and fifth innings.

Kanon Nakama, who started at shortstop, took the mound and got a swinging strikeout and a groundout to first baseman Gabriel Laloulu to end it.

Central East Maui scored the go-ahead run on Hayden Takahashi’s two-out RBI single in the fifth.

In two tournament games, Tavares pitched 111⁄3 innings, allowed five hits and one unearned run, walked none and struck out 27. He pitched a complete game in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Sacramento (Northern California).

Central East Maui went up 1-0 in the top of the first Friday when Tavares scored on a wild pitch. Tavares hit a one-out single and advanced to second on Brextyn Hong’s single. A fielder’s choice put runners at the corners with two outs, and Tavares came in on a pitch in the dirt.

Eastvale tied it at 1-1 in the second on a delayed squeeze bunt.

In the fifth, Tavares reached on a throwing error by the third baseman. The next batter flied out and a groundout moved Tavares to second. Takahashi’s hit to left-center scored Tavares.

Eastvale beat Central East Maui 11-3 on Tuesday. Central East Maui beat Litchfield Park (Arizona) 13-9 on Wednesday to reach the regional final.

The Hawaii representative has won five of the past six West Regionals. (There was no event in 2020 because of COVID-19).

Each of the Hawaii teams finished in the top four, including Honolulu’s World Series titles in 2018 and 2022. Central East Maui finished fourth in 2019.

LITTLE LEAGUE

12-U West Regional

At San Bernardino, Calif.

Final

Central East Maui 2, Eastvale (Southern Callifornia) 1

W—Evan Tavares. S—Kanon Nakama.

Leading hitter—Central East Maui: Tavares 2 runs.

Notes: Central East Maui (3-1) advances to the World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Central East Maui will play Salem, N.H. (New England) on Wednesday. Central East Maui’s Evan Tavares struck out 13 batters and allowed three hits and no walks over 5 1/3 innings against Eastvale.

CAL RIPKEN

9-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Friday

Iron Man Bracket

Semifinals

Central Oahu 16, Florence Red (Ala.) 1, 3 inn.

W—Evan Takahashi.

Leading hitters—Central Oahu: Kolten Ka‘ai 2 runs; Jaxon Apana 2 runs; Baron Lopez HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Parker Horimoto 2-3; Knoxin Reyes 2b, 2 runs; Kacen Filio 2-3, 2 RBIs; Takahashi HR, 4 RBIs.

Note: Central Oahu (4-3) will play Unionville (Pa.) in the Iron Man Bracket final today at 6 a.m.

11-U World Series

At Florence, Ala.

Friday

Semifinals

Florence Navy (Ala.) 6, Manoa Youth Baseball 2

Leading hitter—Manoa Youth Baseball: Jett Inoue 2b.

Note: Manoa Youth Baseball (4-2) will play for third place today at 4 a.m. (HST) against Hendersonville (Tenn.)

12-U World Series

At Branson, Mo.

Friday

Mililani Homegrown 4, Semmes (Ala.) 1

W—Bronson Fermahin.

Leading hitters—Mililani Homegrown: Bear Arindain 2-2, 2 runs; Braye Ah Sam Kini 2 RBIs; Kahanu Demello 2b.

Notes: Mililani Homegrown’s Bronson Fermahin (5 inn.) and Kahanu Demello combined on a one-hitter. Mililani Homegrown will play Milford Junior (Conn.) today at 11:30 a.m. (HST).