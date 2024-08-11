Column: Bridging the divide for national unity

As a combat veteran (U.S. Army, Desert Storm), witnessing the burning of the flag is an experience fraught with complex and conflicting emotions. The sight of the flag, a symbol of the nation for which many fought and sacrificed, engulfed in flames can evoke a profound sense of sadness, anger and betrayal. For many veterans, the flag represents the ideals, values and unity for which we bravely served, and seeing it desecrated can be deeply distressing.

The experience may trigger a flood of memories from the battlefield, where the flag was a source of inspiration and a rallying point for camaraderie and courage. Burning the flag may feel like a direct attack on the sacrifices and unwavering dedication of those who served, igniting a deep well of emotions that are difficult to articulate.

Despite the intensity of the emotions evoked, many veterans understand and respect the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, even when it involves the flag. They recognize that the very freedom they fought to defend includes the freedom to express dissent and disagreement, even in ways that may be deeply hurtful to them personally.

Witnessing the burning of the flag serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and challenges that accompany the defense of freedom and democracy. It underscores the need for open dialogue, empathy, understanding and ongoing work to bridge the gaps that divide us as a nation.

In our daily lives, as citizens of this nation, an unceasing opportunity exists for us to pursue advancement and progress earnestly. This endeavor necessitates a unified and concerted effort grounded in empathy, deep understanding and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity. We can take meaningful strides toward evolving into a more cohesive and empathetic community by embracing and celebrating the multitude of diversities within our society, fostering open and respectful dialogue and unequivocally championing equality.

Together, let us aspire to instigate positive transformations, stand up for what is equitable and construct an all-encompassing, compassionate future.

It is difficult to speak for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. definitively. However, given his unwavering commitment to justice, equality and unity, it is likely that he would encourage the nation to continue striving for progress and to address the ongoing challenges of discrimination, inequality and social justice. Dr. King might emphasize embracing diversity, fostering open dialogue and advocating for inclusivity as fundamental drivers of positive societal change. He would likely call for continued efforts to create a more unified, compassionate and equitable nation, urging individuals to peacefully champion what is right and work collectively towards a brighter future for all.

It is challenging to speculate on what John F. Kennedy would say about the current state of the USA. However, given his commitment to progress, unity and the betterment of society, he might express the importance of coming together as a nation to address the pressing issues of our time. JFK might call for a renewed sense of civic duty, emphasizing the need to work collaboratively to overcome challenges, uphold democratic ideals and ensure equal opportunities for all citizens. He might also stress the significance of embracing diversity, fostering inclusion and advocating for social justice as essential principles for a stronger and more prosperous nation.

Ultimately, can we come together and learn to live in harmony? The answer lies within each of us. Only by working together can there be change.

Shane Kincaid, of Makakilo, is an Army combat veteran of Operation Desert Storm.